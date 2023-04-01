Offense goes silent as Huskies lose in disappointing fashion

It was not the offensive performance that the No. 8 Washington softball team wanted Saturday night against Arizona State. The first and last at-bats for the Huskies combined for a total of 22 pitches, with both ending in strikeouts, highlighting a day of disappointment for the offense.

After going hitless for the first three innings, the Huskies (26-7, 7-4 Pac-12) finally capitalized in the fourth, getting a pair of hits along with the game-tying run. The offense failed to post another hit for the remainder of the game, though, and fell to the Sun Devils, 3-1.

After giving up an unearned run in the first, senior pitcher Kelley Lynch was lights-out in the circle with seven strikeouts across five innings. Lynch (6-2) finished the day only allowing one hit and one walk before getting relieved by senior pitcher Brooke Nelson in the sixth inning.

In the first plate appearance of the game, senior Baylee Klingler battled to a 14-pitch at-bat, but ultimately struck out looking. A pop-out and a foul-out would follow to end the top of the first inning for the Huskies.

The Sun Devils quickly went to work in the bottom frame, getting a leadoff double before an infield single and an error put them on the board with a 1-0 lead.

The second and third innings were quiet for both sides, with the lone baserunner from both sides being senior SilentRain Espinoza, who drew a walk.

Washington managed to secure its first hit of the game in the fourth inning — a leadoff double from senior Madison Huskey. The Huskies loaded the bases with one out, but could only score one run off a sacrifice fly from Espinoza before leaving the runners stranded.

Both teams failed to make anything happen in the fifth inning after the Huskies earned a leadoff walk but failed to capitalize any further. Lynch secured her sixth and seventh strikeouts of the game to retire the side and take the game into the sixth inning.

That’s where it went downhill for Washington.

Nelson (2-1) entered the game in relief for Lynch, and the Sun Devils capitalized. Back-to-back singles to start the inning was followed by an RBI double, before a sacrifice fly extended the Sun Devil’s lead to 3-1.

The Huskies had three outs to make magic happen in the seventh inning.

With two outs, the Huskies managed to load the bases for Huskey. After battling to an eight-pitch at-bat, Husky went down swinging, and the Huskies fell 3-1 to the Sun Devils.

The Huskies will look to rebound offensively in the series finale on Sunday in hopes to pick up their third conference series win of the season. The first pitch against Arizona State will take place at noon in Tempe.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

