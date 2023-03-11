Offensive masterclass carries Huskies to first conference win of the year

Bouncing back from its tough loss in Friday’s home opener, the No. 10 Washington softball team defeated No. 19 Oregon 13-8 in a back and forth affair.

The Huskies (19-4, 1-1) blew the game wide open in the sixth inning behind a three-run home run from senior SilentRain Espinoza, immediately followed by a solo home run from freshman Alana Johnson, her second of the game.

“It’s just good for our team to know we can battle,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “We’ll take the runs as we can get them, and it’s certainly easier to do when you hit multiple multi-run home runs.”

The offense was clicking on all cylinders for the Huskies, scoring in each inning except for the fourth. All nine starters collected a hit, with six batters producing multiple hits, including three hits each from Espinoza and A. Johnson.

Senior Baylee Klingler's impressive start continued with another multi-hit game, including a solo home run in the second to improve her hitting streak to thirteen games. Klingler finished the day 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs, and a walk.

The Huskies racked up four straight hits in the first inning, including a 2-RBI double from senior Sami Reynolds, followed by an RBI single from sophomore Olivia Johnson to take a 3-0 lead into the second inning.

But it didn't take long for the Ducks (17-5, 1-1) to get their first lead of the game.

After drawing three walks to load the bases, the Ducks hit an RBI single off the wall, keeping the bases loaded and scoring a run. Oregon capitalized on its momentum in the next at-bat, crushing a grand slam to take a 5-3 lead into the bottom half of the second inning.

Klingler responded in a big way for the Huskies with a two-out solo shot over the left field wall to cut the deficit to 5-4 entering the third inning.

After a quick third inning defensively for junior pitcher Lindsay Lopez (4-2) and the Huskies, the offense picked up right where it left off.

An RBI double from Espinoza scored the runner all the way from first base, and A. Johnson’s two-out laser over the left field wall gave the Huskies a 7-5 lead at the end of the third.

Oregon delivered with two outs in the fifth inning, crushing a 3-RBI home run over the center field wall to retake the lead. But as they've done all game, the Huskies responded.

After a walk, freshman Brooklyn Carter stole second and third base, setting up an RBI single from junior Avery Hobson. Espinoza got her second hit of the day with a single, followed by an RBI single from A. Johnson.

“Rookies are pretty special,” Tarr said. “They stumble, they fall, they question themselves, but then once they can work through it and believe in themselves, really cool things can happen.”

With runners on second and third in the bottom of the fifth, the Huskies could not capitalize, drawing an intentional walk for Klingler but ultimately leaving runners stranded with the bases loaded. However, the Huskies were back in the lead, 9-8.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan (9-1) was dealing for the Huskies, earning a pair of strikeouts and retiring the side in the sixth inning.

Looking to pile on additional insurance runs, Reynolds got things started in the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff double, later advancing to third after a single from Hobson. The Huskies went yard in back-to-back at-bats, first with a three-run home run from Espinoza, followed by A. Johnson’s solo shot.

“Just gotta take it one game at a time and not let games lead into one another, just have to approach every game with a neutral mindset,” Espinoza said.

A pair of strikeouts in the seventh from Meylan gave the Huskies the win, their first in conference play. Meylan finished the night with four strikeouts in two innings pitched.

Washington will look to win its first conference series of the year as it closes out the weekend on Sunday, March 12, against Oregon at 12 p.m.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

