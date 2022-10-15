Offensive struggles plague Washington volleyball in match at Utah

The way the match went for the No. 15 Washington volleyball team on Friday night at Utah was nothing short of surprising.

Following an unusually inconsistent offensive performance, the Huskies were swept by the Utes, falling 3-0.

Washington failed to establish a solid offense early on, and continued to lack strength throughout the whole game. On the contrary, Utah, led by fifth-year senior outside hitter Madelyn Robinson, put on an impressive offensive performance.

Robinson, along with the rest of the team, delivered attacks that the Washington blockers were simply not able to contain. Washington failed to respond to a staggering eight of her attacks in this first set, where she claimed over half of her total kills for the game.

The Huskies (13-4, 5-2 Pac-12) let the first set go to the Utes (11-7, 4-3 Pac-12), 25-21, after the Utes started out strong and continued their trend of out-attacking UW.

Although there was some attempt to mix up today’s game plan, Washington’s disconnected offense gave way to a fairly even and disappointing second set.

Sophomore outside hitter Emoni Bush helped to keep her team alive throughout the second set, but, despite her efforts, Washington failed to find the momentum that it desperately needed in order to sway the set in its direction.

After back-to-back set points by the Utes, the Huskies put up a formidable fight for the end of set two. A big block by sophomore middle blocker Sophie Summers helped the Huskies be the first to 25 points, but the Utes responded, fighting off four UW set points..

In the longest set of the match, Utah walked away with the victory, defeating Washington, 30-28.

Utah senior Emily Smith opened up the third set of the match with three service aces, paving the way for a commanding rest of the set, and diminishing any chance of a UW comeback.

Several plays were challenged and went under review by the officials during set three, dragging on the set, and hindering Washington’s chances at gaining any sort of momentum.

The game finished after an uncertain point was challenged by Utah and determined to have been touched by redshirt freshman Audra Wilmes, while attempting to block a kill by Utah outside hitter Lauren Jardine.

Washington looks to shed off the loss and revise its game plan ahead of its matchup with Colorado on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m.

Reach reporter Madison Rockwell at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @madisonroc18

