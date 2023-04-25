Offseason update on Washington’s transfer portal

The transfer portal gives and takes away, and for the Washington men’s basketball team, they have experienced both ends of the spectrum this offseason.

The Huskies have seen a whopping eight players enter the transfer portal so far this offseason, but none have been more impactful than freshman guard Keyon Menifield.

Last season for the Huskies, Menifield averaged 10 points per game along with a team-high 3.1 assists per game. Menifield’s terrific freshman campaign earned him a spot on the Pac-12 All-Freshman team.

In a since deleted Twitter post, Menifield announced his return to UW. However, on March 28, Menifield revealed on his social media accounts that he would be entering the transfer portal.

“I look forward to exploring all options [and] I will still be considering Washington,” Menifield tweeted. “I’m excited to see what my future has in store for me for the next chapter of my college basketball career.”

Much to the dismay of Huskies fans, Menifield committed to the University of Arkansas on April 4 to join an already stacked Razorback roster led by head coach Eric Musselman.

Other notable Huskies to enter the portal include senior guards PJ Fuller II, Cole Bajema, and Noah Williams. The Huskies also lost some depth in the front court with the departures of sophomore forward Jackson Grant and senior forward Langston Wilson.

Bajema, however, has been the only former member of the Huskies to commit to a team next season, with his commitment to conference foe Utah announced via social media April 18. Bajema last season put in 8.8 points per game while shooting a respectable 36% from three.

On April 5, Grant initially committed to Montana State, only to reopen his recruitment six days later.

Despite the crucial losses, the Huskies have made some key additions this offseason as well. The first addition came April 3 when sixth-year forward Moses Wood committed to UW.

Wood played last season for the University of Portland and averaged 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while starting 29 games. More importantly, Wood shot 40.3% from three-point range on over six attempts a game.

Not even a week later, senior guard Anthony Holland joined Brown, committing to the Huskies on April 7.

Holland, like Wood, started 29 games last season for Fresno State, scoring 6.8 points and grabbing 4.3 rebounds per game. Holland also shot efficiently from three, shooting a cool 38.7% on 4.1 attempts per game.

The additions of Wood and Holland will add veteran depth and reliable three-point shooting to the Huskies, both of which they lacked mightily last season.

However, the biggest offseason move for the Huskies did not come from the transfer portal at all. Senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced April 10 that he would forgo the NBA Draft and return to UW for the 2023-2024 season.

Brooks led the Huskies in scoring by a wide margin last season, averaging 17.7 points per game, which, in turn, earned him second team All-Pac-12 honors.

Despite key losses, Washington was able to pick up two veteran players and retain their leading scorer from a year ago at the same time.

With the portal open until May 11, the Huskies will look to add to a roster focused on improving from a lackluster 2022-2023 season.

Reach Contributing Writer Danny Williams at sports@uwdaily.com.

