Tokyo Dawgs: Thybulle guides Australians to bronze

The University of Washington has acted as a pipeline to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with dozens of former and current Huskies in Japan for this summer’s games. Tokyo Dawgs highlights the recent performances of Huskies as they compete for gold.
Australia men’s basketball vs. Slovenia (UW alum Matisse Thybulle)
Despite coming up short in the semifinals against the United States, the Australian men’s basketball team still had a shot to take home some hardware from the Olympics in the bronze medal game against Slovenia.
Thybulle stood out with his signature defense, racking up three steals, a block, and five rebounds, but was also quite impressive on offense. He was 5-for-6 from the floor, scoring 11 points, in addition to four assists and three offensive rebounds.
The former Naismith Defensive Player of the Year now enters his third NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers and will hope to carry over his offensive production from the Olympics back with him to the NBA.
USA track cycling (UW alum Adrian Hegyvary)
Things could not have gone worse for Washington alum Adrian Hegyvary and the U.S. track cycling team in the men’s Madison. Hegyvary and relay partner Gavin Hoover crashed into each other halfway through the race, spoiling their chance at a medal, as they did not finish the race following the crash.
The 2005 UW graduate will have a chance to redeem himself Sunday in the men’s omnium.
