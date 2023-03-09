Pac-12 play begins for UW with new aces emerging

The No. 11 Washington softball team kicks off conference play in its home opener on Friday against No. 19 Oregon with an opportunity to pick up statement wins and rise further up in the rankings.

The Huskies (18-3) are in a similar position to one that they were in a year ago, as they entered Pac-12 play with a 19-5 record last season before dropping five of their next six to start conference play. Facing two ranked opponents in their next two conference matchups, Washington has a lot of work cut out for them.

It was fair to be skeptical about who’d be the ace in the circle following the departure of Gabbie Plain. Heading into conference play, Plain was 9-2 with a 1.47 ERA, striking out 90 batters in 66.2 innings pitched. However, freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan is off to a scorching start as the ace for the Huskies this season.

Finding a replacement for a generational talent like Plain does not happen often, yet Meylan has surpassed all expectations in her freshman campaign.

Meylan is 9-0 with a 0.45 ERA in her first 14 appearances, striking out 88 batters while only allowing a 0.726 WHIP in 62 innings pitched. Meylan’s lethal strikeout ability, combined with her discipline in the circle to prevent walks, solidifies her as the clear ace for the Huskies moving forward.

That being said, Meylan isn't the only star pitcher for Washington this season, as senior Kelley Lynch is having the best season of her career so far in the circle. Lynch, who threw a no-hitter versus Bethune-Cookman, is 4-1 with a 1.11 ERA, striking out 48 batters in 31.2 innings.

Expect Meylan and Lynch to carry the load heading into conference play, with junior Lindsay Lopez and senior Brooke Nelson serving as valuable depth with the ability to deliver quality starts on any given day.

For the offense, it has been all about power and discipline at the plate.

Through its first 21 games, Washington has drawn 80 walks to go along with 24 home runs and 32 doubles.

Senior Baylee Klingler is leading the way for the Huskies, scorching opposing pitchers with a .425 batting average, four home runs, and a team-best eight doubles and 21 RBI. Senior Sami Reynolds has been excellent on offense as well, delivering four home runs and 17 RBI with a .400 batting average.

The offensive production from Lynch has been crucial for the Huskies as well, delivering on both sides of the plate with a .375 batting average and 11 RBI.

Watch out for the hot bat of senior Madison Huskey, who leads the team with seven home runs this season. Huskey delivered two home runs against Oregon last season, and her power has only gotten stronger throughout the season.

Last season, Washington went 14-10 in conference play, picking up sweeps against Oregon, Oregon State, and Stanford. It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows though, as it dropped two of three against Arizona State, California, and Utah, and was swept by UCLA.

Washington will be looking to repeat its success from last season in its home opener against Oregon but will have major tests against No. 2 UCLA, No. 20 Arizona, and No. 24 Arizona State in their next three series.

Following its series against Arizona State, Washington will face California at home, Oregon State on the road, and Utah at home. Washington will conclude its regular season with a road series against No. 8 Stanford before Pac-12 tournament play.

With a tough schedule ahead, the Huskies will look to ride the momentum of their early-season success as they hope to make a statement in conference play.

The Huskies will face the Ducks (16-4) on Friday night at 6 p.m. in front of the home crowd for the first time this season.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

