Paul’s hat trick powers Washington to 4-1 win

The No.3 Washington men’s soccer team proved its prowess Friday night, as it cruised to a 4-1 victory over Utah Valley, highlighted by a stellar hat trick from sophomore forward Ilijah Paul.

“Tonight, all of a sudden, the ball starts dropping to [Paul],” head coach Jamie Clark said. “He deserves them, because he works so hard and he does a lot of things that number nine’s don’t do.”

Paul’s first career hat trick for the Huskies (2-0-0) came in a crucial manner for the side. Washington had struggled in the first frame, putting only one shot on target and a singular corner kick to its name and strong defensive structure from the Wolverines (1-1-1), Paul’s first goal came as the perfect relief to what had been a frustrating match to that point.

The breakthrough came in the 47th minute ,as sophomore Chris Meyers’ free kick bounced kindly in the box falling to Paul’s chest and promptly onto a volley into the bottom right corner. It came as Paul’s second career goal, and the second consecutive assisted by Meyers.

“Chris was one of my first friends on the team,” Paul said. “And it shows a lot on the field, especially tonight, how close we are as a team and it really showed today.”

Paul’s second came in pure fashion for a number nine in the 51st minute. As freshman Richie Aman’s effort was saved miraculously off the line, Paul came thundering after to bundle the ball in to make it 2-0. The Huskies struck again quickly as senior captain Gio Miglietti’s effort from yet another set piece found its way into the net in the 63rd minute.

“Our first thing was just to score a goal so we can win the game,” Paul said. “We were knocking on the door in the first half, and the more you knock on the door, eventually it’ll come.”

Paul’s hat trick sealing goal came only a minute later, as yet another ball across the box found his right foot, and he coolly slotted his fourth career goal in purple past a down-trodden goalkeeper caught out once again.

Paul has come into his own for the Huskies, the striker fulfilling the role of a traditional number nine has been on the forefront of the program’s mind following the departure of star forward Dylan Teves to the Seattle Sounders.

UW was caught out at times, with Utah Valley capitalizing in the 78th minute, as the Huskies were frozen by a series of quick passes on the edge of the box that broke the defensive wall, and the Wolverines found some paydirt in an otherwise eventless game.

“It’s gonna be a challenge,” Clark said. “We wanna win and be challenged, if we lose, we grow and get better, but hopefully we get the three points.”

The Huskies have struggled to impose themselves on teams in the first half, with only one first half goal as of yet, so Clark hopes the Huskies will show more focus and clinicality as conference play draws near.

Washington will continue its season on Tuesday, Sept. 6, travelling to Tampa, Fl to face off against USF at 4:30 p.m.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14

