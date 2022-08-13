Penix Jr. hoping to make Washington transfer worthwhile, win starting job

Michael Penix Jr. didn’t come to Washington to sit on the bench.

And while the native Floridian enjoys the temperate Seattle climate and the world-class hikes, fishing, and mountains it provides, he didn’t necessarily come here for the Pacific Northwest geography, either.

Make no mistake, when Penix Jr. transferred from Indiana to Washington in December, he did so to rekindle his connection with UW’s first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer and play starting quarterback for the Huskies.

In fact, the left-handed quarterback would have been excused for expecting a clear path to the starting job. He’s started 17 collegiate games in the Big Ten, compiling a 12-5 record. He was the face of a rebuilt Hoosiers program highlighted by 2020, in which he led wins over Penn State and Michigan, and threw for 491 yards in a loss to Ohio State.

Penix Jr. had the resumé and ability to pack his bags, take the first flight from Bloomington, Indiana to Seattle, and strut onto Montlake as the instant starter.

But Penix Jr. didn’t expect an easy road. In fact, he expected competition. And that’s exactly what he’s gotten, as a three-man quarterback battle, including sophomore Dylan Morris and redshirt freshman Sam Huard, has extended into mid-August.

“First week I got here, we’re throwing to receivers, [and] I could tell they’re talented quarterbacks,” Penix Jr. said. “They push me, they give me a reason to come out here and want to be great.”

For all his accolades, Penix Jr. was put in prime position to coast to the starting job over the unproven Huard, and Morris, the incumbent starter of the 2021 struggle.

And yet here we are.

Three weeks from now, the Huskies offense will line up for their first play of the season, and it’s unclear whether Penix Jr. will be standing under center or on the sideline.

Penix Jr. isn’t cocky, brash, or brazen. He’ll jump at any opportunity to compliment his two competitors and reiterate how tight-knit the quarterback room is.

“Film study and stuff like that, we always do it together,” Penix Jr. said. “We’re always working together, making sure we’re trying to make each other better.”

He’s the ultimate team player and works alongside Morris and Huard in improving as a group.

“All we gotta do is come out here and be the best person we can [be] for this team,” Penix Jr. said. “I know at the end of the day, whoever’s not named [starter] is not gonna be — I don’t feel like it’s going to break anything up in our room. We’re always going to stay tight, we all want the team to win.”

His commitment to team relationships is genuine. He’ll eagerly talk about a team free-throw contest, bowling outing (where he begrudgingly shared a 130 score, much lower than his average), or a hypothetical team dunking competition.

Being a team player is one thing, but there’s no sugarcoating the competition that persists. And Penix Jr. knows what it’s going to take for him to seize the starting quarterback job.

“I just have to be consistent, every day, to be the same person,” Penix Jr. said. “Always come out here and be a leader. Be a leader to these guys and show these guys the way, and work with the younger guys as well. They got a lot of young guys that can play, just making sure that we’re doing extra in the film room, that’s what it’s going to take to be successful.”

One concern that has surrounded Penix Jr. is a slew of injuries in his history. In 2018 and 2020, ACL injuries cut his respective seasons short. In 2019 and 2021, shoulder injuries were the culprit. He’s never played more than six games in a season, but Penix Jr. simply scoffs in the face of questions regarding his durability.

“Don’t count me out,” Penix Jr. said. “Don’t count me out, it’s going to be special.”

Penix Jr. is a long way from his home in Florida. In fact, Washington is one of the furthest Division 1 football universities from his home in Tampa. But regardless of the distance, and the depth chart uncertainty, Penix Jr. remains confident that he made the right decision in transferring to UW.

“Obviously I’m real far from home,” Penix Jr. said. “I miss my family a lot, but at the end of the day, I know I made the right decision. It was really a business decision for me, I just felt like coming here I would be able to elevate my game, and my mental preparation and stuff like that. I just felt like all-around, this was the best move for me.”

Penix Jr. has a somewhat hefty college football resume under his belt. But the honor he’s currently in pursuit of, starting quarterback for the Huskies, is one that he traveled over 2,000 miles for.

And he plans on making the trip worthwhile.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.