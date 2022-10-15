Penix Jr.’s record-setting afternoon lifts Huskies in high-scoring victory

In Saturday afternoon’s game, the Washington football team didn’t quite get its revenge on Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura for last year’s flag-planting antics.

Last November, de Laura suited up in Washington State attire, slinged 32 passes, completed 27 of them, and ultimately flipped a symbolic middle-finger to UW with his postgame weaving of a crimson flag on the Husky Stadium turf. Facing him 10 months later, this time in an Arizona jersey, UW’s defense wanted nothing more than to shut him down in his return.

De Laura certainly wasn’t shut down, as he strained the UW defense both in the air, and with his legs. However, he was somehow outplayed by his combatant, Washington’s junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., as Penix Jr., and the Huskies’ offense, stayed one step ahead in a 49-39 win.

Under most circumstances, de Laura’s statline – 25 of 34, 400 yards passing, four touchdowns, and no interceptions, would have been plenty to secure his team a win and grant him opportunity for another celebration at Husky Stadium.

In this case, however, Penix Jr. was on the other sideline, and delivered his most marvelous masterpiece yet. Penix Jr. completed 36 of 44 passes with four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a school-record 516 yards passing.

Penix Jr.’s masterclass was highly necessary for the Huskies (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) in trying to avoid their third straight loss, as the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) took them blow for blow.

“It’s not about what he did statistically, he just keeps putting the pressure on and really leading the charge to help us win the football game,” DeBoer said. “We needed all those points, and all those yards that he gave us.”

DeBoer wasn’t being hyperbolic that the Huskies needed all those points. After taking a 42-24 lead, de Laura and the Wildcats stormed back with two consecutive touchdown passes against Washington’s depleted secondary.

With the Huskies’ lead cut to three in the fourth quarter, a cloud of anxiety began to form in Husky Stadium, with the threat of a disastrous third loss looming. It was time to put the game in the hands of Penix Jr, who once again led the Huskies down the field.

When sophomore running back Cameron Davis rushed in a 19-yard touchdown to put the Huskies back up by 10, any such anxiety became alleviated (except for those with any stake in Saturday’s Mariners game).

On Arizona’s ensuing drive, with under five minutes remaining, the UW defense bent, but didn’t break. And when a 41-yard Arizona field goal sailed wide left, the shootout game ended in the Huskies’ favor.

On a day in which the opposing quarterback threw for 400 yards, the afternoon belonged to Penix Jr. But in the first half, the Huskies displayed a more balanced offensive attack, equally mixing runs and passes. The ground game left a lot to be desired for UW, as its three running backs averaged just 3.3 yards per carry in the game.

But the passing game had yet to be slowed down by Arizona, so the Huskies opted to lean on the passing attack in the second half – heavily.

“Just our base stuff that we do, with Mike and receivers winning, and the protection our line was giving, just executing what we do,” DeBoer said. “They were struggling to defend it. You give Mike enough chances, a couple times every three plays, he’ll complete one at minimum, and usually two out of three, and now you’ve got a new set of downs. The explosive opportunities when he has the ball in his hands, especially with this receiving core, showed up today.”

Arizona couldn’t stop the pass, so UW kept emphasizing it.

“There was definitely a feeling as the game went on, more and more that it was pretty hard for them to stop us throwing the football,” DeBoer said.

The record books will show just how difficult it was for Arizona to stop UW’s offense for 60 minutes. With a 21-yard completion to running back Wayne Taulapapa early in the fourth quarter, Penix Jr. became UW’s single-game passing yardage leader.

“I wouldn’t say I’m blown away, because the caliber of offense we have, and the guys that I have around me, we could put up those numbers any week,” Penix Jr said. “It’s just a matter of making sure we’re executing at a high level, and making sure we’re dialed in in our preparation each day in practice.”

None of it would have been possible without sophomore receiver Rome Odunze, who hauled in nine passes for 100 yards, and was on the receiving end of two Penix Jr. touchdown passes.

“We have a lot of plays where he has to go one way or the other, he knows which way to go,” Penix Jr. said. “We’re on the same page, we just built that trust together from day one, so I knew right away that I had something special in the receiving core.”

Odunze has become a staple of consistency, and he now has the distinction of the first player in UW history to tally 100 receiving yards in four consecutive games.

“It’s such an honor, I’ve been stacking some games here and just looking to keep going forward, keep doing it,” Odunze said.

Odunze’s own record-setting achievement, just like Penix Jr. 's distinction, was equally necessary on a day in which UW’s defense gave up 526 total yards.

In the Huskies’ losses at UCLA and Arizona State, the subpar defensive showing was too much to overcome. Back at home against Arizona, UW was able to eliminate any turnovers (besides two turnover-on-downs), and outpace the opposition.

“We just focus on going out on the next drive and scoring no matter what,” Odunze said. “Regardless of the score, regardless of if we’re down, regardless of if the score is running up, we’re just focused on going out and scoring that next position, and doing that, it keeps our minds sharp and focused on the next task, and that allows us to keep doing what we’re doing.”

The Huskies may not have rattled de Laura to the extent that they had hoped. They did, however, defend their home turf, something the 2021 team failed to do against de Laura, and something the 2022 team is yet to fail at, as UW is now a perfect 5-0 at home.

“The fans, they’re amazing, they scream their lungs out, and I’d imagine at least 75% of them come out of here with no voice, like I do,” Penix Jr. said. “It’s amazing, just seeing them come out and support us, and just always stay with us no matter what. There’s going to be high and low moments, but they continue to stay with us, and continue to encourage us and cheer for us, and it’s been amazing.”

Washington hopes to pack some of its home success on its road trip next weekend, traveling to face Cal on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m [CQ].

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

