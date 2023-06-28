Power Ranking UW’s Schedule by intrigue

@ USC, Nov. 4

Like it or not, USC is still Pac-12 royalty, at least for one last season before they jet off to the Big Ten.

Instead of rolling out the red carpet, UW will try to spoil USC’s farewell season in what could be the final matchup for quite some time in a rivalry that has produced countless memories. The Trojans are projected to be the hardest matchup on the Huskies’ schedule, with some shiny new options on an offense that returns Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams. Head coach Lincoln Riley reloaded through the transfer portal, including receiver Dorian Singer from Arizona and running back MarShawn Lloyd from South Carolina.

USC was one bad half against Utah away from making the Playoff last season, and its aspirations are to win it all this season. In the current Pac-12 championship format which slots the top two teams, regardless of division, the Huskies’ matchup with the Trojans becomes all the more pivotal.

The Los Angeles Coliseum has hosted the Summer Olympics, the Super Bowl, and numerous U.S. presidents. On Nov. 4, UW will visit the grandiose venue for perhaps the final time, in a game that could dictate the outcome of its season.

Oregon, Oct. 14

If Peyton Henry’s 43-yard kick through the uprights at Autzen Stadium last season was like Luke Skywalker blowing up the Death Star, we’re about to see whether the Empire Strikes Back in Seattle.

Forgive the Star Wars metaphor, but the rivalry series has festered enough bad blood to earn comparison to intergalactic war. Bad blood between the Huskies and Ducks seems to have somehow reached a new height, and this year's matchup is chock-full of subplots: a rematch between preseason Heisman candidate quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix, as the two try to bolster their NFL draft stock; a chance for Kalen DeBoer to expand an early series lead on second-year Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, or for Lanning to even the score at one apiece; and, we’re only one year removed from Oregon’s “injury” stunt, two years removed from the infamous “academically prowess” comments, and three years removed from the Pac-12 North Champions debate. Point being, it’s reached a boiling point.

If the Huskies can come away with a win, they move full-steam ahead in the rivalry with two in a row, and four of the last seven. On the other hand, a Ducks win would avenge their 2022 loss at home and give them the upper hand right back.

As mentioned, the Ducks return Nix at quarterback, as well as their top running backs and several top receivers. Their defense, which left a lot to be desired, will need to take a step forward to contain the Huskies’ offense.

Facing Oregon is the most important game on the schedule on a year-over-year basis, and that may just be the case again in 2023.

Utah, Nov. 11

For all the attention that USC, Oregon, and even Deion Sanders’ revamped Colorado squad receive, it can be easy to forget that the two-time defending Pac-12 champions reside in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Utes haven’t made a College Football Playoff like Washington or Oregon, nor have they won a Rose Bowl like USC. But while they lack the national attention that some of their Pac-12 counterparts receive, the Utes have let the results speak for themselves. In the past five seasons, Utah has lost just nine regular-season conference games, winning 78 percent of Pac-12 games in that span. Dating back to 2014, the Utes have only posted one full season in which they won fewer than nine total games.

The year-in-year-out consistency of head coach Kyle Whittingham’s program is often overlooked, but it’s also produced the Pac-12’s most successful program of the past decade. The Huskies will play host to the Utes on Nov. 11, just one week after a road test at USC. Sixth-year Cam Rising is poised to be back under center for the Utes, contingent on his health after suffering a torn ACL in the Rose Bowl. Sixth-year tight end Brant Kuithe is back as well, along with 12 other starters from last season.

The Utes have the pieces in place to complete their Pac-12 championship trifecta, and present a hurdle that the Huskies will likely have to clear at one point or another. If there are any lingering frustrations about Utah indirectly keeping UW out of last year’s Rose Bowl, the stage will be set for the Huskies to return the favor at Husky Stadium.

@ Oregon State, Nov. 18

The saying, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend” had never been as pertinent as last November, when Oregon State staged a 21-point comeback to topple Oregon and keep UW’s Rose Bowl hopes intact (damn you, USC). The Beavers built that comeback through suffocating defense and a prolific running game, which they intend on maintaining this season.

For starters, 2022 Pac-12 offensive freshman of the year Damien Martinez is back at running back, and a majority of the defense which allowed the fewest yards per game in the Pac-12 is returning from 2022.

The Achilles’ heel for the Beavers last season was their passing game, which finished 105th in the NCAA in passing offense. But they hope to have patched that gaping hole with the addition of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, a former 5-star recruit from Clemson. It’s uncertain whether Uiagalelei can reach his potential in Corvallis, but the good news for the Beavers is that their passing attack can’t get any worse.

Coming off their first 10-win season since 2006, optimism is at an all-time high under head coach Jonathan Smith. If Uiagalelei can be the final piece to the puzzle, the Beavers could pose a threat to the Huskies and Ducks in the Pac-12 North. Last year, UW took down Oregon State by a razor-thin margin at Husky Stadium. The trip to Corvallis won’t be easy, but is another game that could define the Huskies’ season.

@ Michigan State, Sep. 30

Michigan State is like a box of chocolates.

Sometimes, the Spartans are one of the marquee programs in college football — they’ve won the Big Ten three times since 2010, with seven 10-win seasons including a 2015 playoff appearance in that span. Other times, though, they’ve looked very pedestrian. Most recently, MSU sputtered through a 5-7 season in 2022 after beginning the season ranked No. 15.

The Spartans’ hype train is a lot more vacant this season, especially following the post-spring game transfers of starting quarterback Payton Thorne and leading receiver Keon Coleman. On paper, the Huskies should have the upper hand after thwacking the Spartans in Husky Stadium last season. But a road trip to a Big Ten school is never a walk in the park, and Michigan State’s boom-or-bust potential is enough to keep UW on high alert in East Lansing.

Washington State, Nov. 25

Pledging to hit the gym, queuing up Mariah Carey, and Washington’s only in-state college football rivalry. It must be Thanksgiving weekend. This year’s edition of the Apple Cup may not carry the same luster as it has in some previous years, but it’s impossible to rank the rivalry any lower than No. 6 based on intrigue.

Now that the Huskies have avenged the 2021 debacle and the flag-planting catastrophe are in the distant past, the focus will be strictly business as the final regular-season game could be UW’s final hurdle to qualify for a conference championship, depending on how the season shakes out.

The Cougars aren’t going to be anyone’s preseason pick to run the Pac-12, but they’ve quietly assembled a program that is consistently solid. WSU has qualified for a bowl game in each of the past seven seasons (with the exception of 2020), by far the longest streak in school history.

WSU returns a solid core of its defense which stole the show in 2022 (until Michael Penix Jr. and co. came to Pullman), but the real test will be whether the offense can return to their usual high-flying form. Much of that will depend on quarterback Cameron Ward, who gives WSU its first returning starter at QB since 2017.

The Cougars are far from the toughest opponent on the schedule, but nothing would please the folks in the Palouse more than playing spoiler to the Huskies’ high aspirations in the final week of the regular season.

Boise State, Sep. 2

The season opener always brings forth a mixture of nerves and excitement, and UW will have an early test with Boise State coming to Seattle. The Broncos may have fallen from their Chris Petersen-era status as an unsung juggernaut, but they’ve remained one of the marquee Group of 5 programs nonetheless. Boise State won 10 games under head coach Andy Avalos in 2022, but lost by 17 to Oregon State, the only Pac-12 team it faced.

The Huskies hosted the Broncos in the first-ever game at the reconstructed Husky Stadium on Aug. 31, 2013. Almost exactly 10 years later, UW will look for a result similar to that game’s 38-6 win.

Arizona State, Oct. 21

If not for the way last season panned out, this game may find itself lower on the intrigue-totem pole. But there’s that lingering memory of the Sun Devils trotting out with a third-string quarterback and no permanent head coach, yet still somehow wearing down the Huskies in those pale-brown jerseys.

Unbeknownst at the time, that early-October slip-up cost the Huskies a spot in the conference championship game, and potentially more. Luckily, UW doesn’t have to travel to Tempe this year, a place where it has inexplicably struggled in the 21st century. ASU could still pose a threat in Seattle, though, as it tries to re-establish itself under first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham, who, at 33, is the youngest coach in college football.

The Sun Devils will have a largely different look this season, and they’ll look for any kind of spark to improve upon their 3-9 campaign from 2022. It’s a game the Huskies should win, but then again, so was last year’s matchup.

@ Arizona, Sep. 30

The Wildcats were nothing special in 2022, but their 5-7 record still felt worthy of a banner given the abomination of their 2020 and 2021 seasons, in which they posted a combined record of 1-16.

Third-year head coach Jedd Fisch seems to have somewhat righted the ship in Tucson, stringing together a pair of impressive recruiting classes and even knocking off No. 12 UCLA last season. Arizona has the chance to continue inching forward in 2023, especially with the return of quarterback Jayden de Laura, whom UW has become quite familiar with. The Wildcats lost their top wide receiver, Dorian Singer, to the transfer portal, but still return a pair of high-caliber receivers in Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan. Plus, they bring back most of their running back production and still tout a solid offensive line.

The taboo subject for Arizona is its defense; it ranked No. 126 in the nation in scoring defense out of 131 teams. Michael Penix Jr. exploited that defense for 516 yards passing in a 49-39 win last season, and the Huskies could load up the box score in Tucson if the Wildcats’ defense fails to improve. Arizona’s offense could be enough to give UW some pause, but the Huskies will nonetheless have a good opportunity to secure their seventh straight win over the Wildcats.

@ Stanford, Oct. 28

History tells us that it’s never wise to overlook Stanford. But if there was ever an appropriate time to be bearish on the Cardinal, this season is a decently safe bet.

Stanford won just three games last season in former head coach David Shaw’s final go, and the roster’s not in the best spot for Troy Taylor to take over. The Cardinal lost 17 players to the transfer portal in the offseason, a number which wasn’t offset by the additions. One of their few bright spots from 2022 — prized quarterback Tanner McKee — departed for the NFL draft, leaving a wide-open quarterback battle between inexperienced options.

Still, strange, strange things can happen on the Farm, and it historically hasn’t been the easiest place to play for the Huskies. When UW slugged out a 20-13 win in 2021, it snapped a six-game losing streak in Palo Alto. Granted, many of those Stanford teams were of a higher-caliber, but with USC looming the following week, this potential Halloweek trap game leaves just enough intrigue to clear the final two matchups.

Cal, Sep. 23

Cal largely tried to re-invent itself in the offseason, for good reason. The Golden Bears have sputtered to a 10-18 record in the past three seasons, with the low point being a loss last season to lowly Colorado. Head coach Justin Wilcox is back for a seventh season, but with a new offensive coordinator, and TCU transfer Sam Jackson at quarterback. The Bears also found success via transfer portal, putting together the 17th best incoming transfer class in the country, per 247 sports.

Returning is standout sophomore running back Jaydn Ott, who received an All Pac-12 Preseason second-team designation by Athlon Sports. Former Husky linebacker Jackson Sirmon is returning for a sixth-season after recording 104 tackles in 2022.

All in all, the Golden Bears haven’t shown enough might to be considered a true threat in the conference. But they took the Huskies to the wire in Berkeley last season, and their new look ensures UW won’t be able to sleepwalk to a win at Husky Stadium.

Tulsa, Sep. 9

The Huskies don’t play any FCS opponents this season, so there really aren’t any “gimmes” on the schedule. Facing Tulsa at home is probably the most confidence UW can have against any of its opponents, but then again, it’s not as if the Golden Hurricane are a complete disaster.

Despite going 5-7 last season, Tulsa held its own against Ole Miss, losing by just eight points in Oxford. Before 2022, Tulsa qualified for a bowl game the previous two seasons, and came a field goal away from winning the AAC in 2020. Point being, they’re certainly not a team that can be completely overlooked by the Huskies.

It will be the first ever matchup between UW and Tulsa, and the Huskies should be able to take care of business handedly, so long as they don’t get caught up in thinking about their upcoming trip to Michigan State.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

