Preseason Roundtable: How many wins would mark a successful first season for head coach Kalen DeBoer?

The Washington football team has a high ceiling in 2022, but a dangerously low floor as well, as last year’s 4-8 season is still fresh in fans’ memories. The Huskies have the talent to compete at the top of the conference, but a new coaching staff and several personnel questions cast doubts on the 2022 season. So, what’s a reasonable expectation for wins in the new staff’s first season? The Daily surveyed a handful of our sports writers to find out.

8 wins

Deboer is 79-9 in his head coaching career and has completely 180’d the program, reflected through a massive improvement on the recruiting trail. Eight wins would go a long way in washing away the depression that last season inflicted.

-Vinny Speziale, sports reporter

If Washington wins fewer than eight games, then it’s an unsuccessful season. The new head coach and new system can’t be seen as an excuse to have a middle of the road, six- or seven-win season. Washington still has talent on their team and also a schedule where they shouldn’t lose more than four games. UW has playmakers on the outside to compete against other Pac-12 offenses, and a defense that has talent scattered throughout.

-Nathan Mathisen, sports reporter

7 wins

Win total: seven; Huskies fans would love to believe everything we have seen and heard about this team and coaching staff, and of course the exuberance rebounding from most of the players is palpable. However, while it would be easy to pull the "no-fewer-than-eight-wins" lever given these factors, it's also important to stay checked into reality. The team is working with a new coaching staff, so it could be safe to assume that UW will have at least one bad day, even against a "lesser" opponent. Getting eight or nine wins would be amazing — anything beyond that, a miraculous turnaround.

-Evie Mason, sports reporter

Washington enters the season as one of the most mysterious teams across college football. With questions surrounding both sides of the ball, beginning with this fall camp’s three-headed quarterback battle, it is easy to write off DeBoer’s first season as a mere rebuilding year. However, DeBoer’s track record provides optimism for a Husky fanbase seeking a quick turnaround, as his brief stints as offensive coordinator at Indiana and head coach of Fresno State led to drastic improvements in their respective win columns in a hurry. While many questions will remain unanswered before this season kicks off, two things are abundantly clear: DeBoer will inherit a talented roster, and the Huskies will face a forgiving schedule, which leaves anything short of seven wins as a disappointment on Montlake.

-Ty Gilstrap, sports reporter

Given last year's fiasco, a bowl game appearance would be a step in the right direction. Plus, I wouldn't mind a winter break trip to warm Cali or Texas. Still, a 6-6 season would leave quite a bit to be desired with all the talent remaining on the roster, so seven wins feels like a solid barometer for success. Of course, it also matters who those wins are against. Sure, Oregon is a step ahead of UW, but beating WSU and bringing back the Apple Cup is a must. Try to at least compete against Oregon, beat WSU, win seven games, and the Huskies are blitzing to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

-Ethan Kilbreath, Sports Editor

6 wins

As long as UW doesn’t lose to Kent State or Portland State, it feels like a strong season to me. The Apple Cup presents the perfect opportunity for DeBoer to gain some popularity from UW fans, and with the process just starting, it feels as if an extra WSU loss would be the perfect start to DeBoer’s career, which hopefully will last longer than 13 games.

-Rajan Hans, sports writer

Six wins. This is a marked improvement from last season — a season where the Huskies could (hopefully) only go up. UW would also be bowl eligible — a feat that evaded Jimmy Lake last year. Obviously the fanbase is hoping for as many wins as possible, but six wins in DeBoer’s first season with this Pac-12 schedule and a game against a credible Big Ten opponent in the early weeks of the season would not be a disappointing start to a new era of Washington football.

-Tess Kadian, sports writer

