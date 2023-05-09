Pro Dawg season recap: NBA edition

Over the course of the 2022-2023 NBA season, eight Washington alumni made their mark across the association, with a combination of All-Stars, young up-and-comers, and veterans.

The biggest standout was Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, who provided another outstanding season following his 2021-2022 All-Star campaign with the San Antonio Spurs. Murray averaged over 20 points per game for the second straight season, while also averaging 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Murray’s stellar performance in the play-in tournament against the Miami Heat helped the Hawks set a date with the second-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Despite losing the series in six games, Murray continued his elite play averaging 23 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

The Huskies produced a plethora of young talent across the league this season, most notably guard Jaylen Nowell, forward Jaden McDaniels, and center Isaiah Stewart.

As key role players for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Nowell and McDaniels provided excellent minutes down the stretch. Nowell acted as a scoring spark off the bench, averaging a career-high 10.8 points per game.

McDaniels also averaged a career-high with 12.1 points per game, but what really stood out was his defensive prowess. Throughout the season, McDaniels was regularly tasked with guarding the opponent’s best perimeter scorer. McDaniels’ improved scoring and lock-down defense have many Timberwolves fans excited for the 22-year-old’s future.

Stewart averaged a near double-double for the Detroit Pistons in 50 games this season, with 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

However, an injury-plagued season left the door open for rookie Jalen Duren and former top-five pick James Wiseman to take control of most of the front-court minutes, leaving room for competition heading into the 2023-2024 season.

Veteran guards Justin Holiday and Terrence Ross were both moved midseason to take lesser roles on contending teams. Ross, with the Phoenix Suns, is currently in the midst of a battle with the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, while Holiday ended his season in disappointing fashion as the Mavericks fell out of the playoff mix in the final weeks of the season.

Wing Matisse Thybulle, on the other hand, was moved from the championship-hopeful Philadelphia 76ers to the struggling Portland Trail Blazers. In Portland, Thybulle more than doubled his minutes per game from 12.1 with Philadelphia to 27.7 with Portland.

Thybulle’s elite wing defense will make him an enticing piece for a team, as he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Former number one overall pick Markelle Fultz finally looked fully healthy this season, and, as a result, played his best basketball of his short career thus far.

Fultz started all 60 games he played this season for the Orlando Magic and averaged career highs in just about every major statistical category. He also added a career-high 28-point performance in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on March 18.

The improved play of Fultz, coupled with a young core composed of forwards Franz Wagner and Seattle native and Rookie of the Year winner Paolo Banchero, will hopefully propel the Magic to a playoff berth next season.

With young talent on the rise, the Huskies will once again look to make a statement in the league heading into the 2023-2024 season.

Reach contributing writer Danny Williams at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @danny_w22

