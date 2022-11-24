Prolific seniors conclude home career with four-set win

It was only fitting.

Senior Ella May Powell’s match-clinching assist to fellow senior Claire Hoffman ended senior night in poetic fashion, and concluded two storied careers at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Hoffman’s kill capped the victory for the No. 24 Washington volleyball team in four sets over USC, in the final home game of the season for UW Wednesday night.

Despite finishing with just 42 kills compared to the Trojans’ 57, and trailing in hit percentage, .330 to .306, the Huskies (20-9, 12-7 Pac-12) were able to finish the special night on a positive note.

Thanks, in large part, to their seniors.

Hoffman had 14 kills on 30 attempts, Powell had 32 of the teams’ 37 assists, and senior Marin Grote had nine kills on 14 attempts.

Powell and Hoffman’s nights were emblematic of their decorated UW careers. Hoffman has been named to the All Pac-12 team twice in her five-year career; Powell made it three times, and has made two All-America teams as well.

Grote had an equally prolific career, and was second team All-America in 2021.

Seniors Shannon Crenshaw, Dani Cole, and Sianna Houghton were honored as well.

It made sense that, given their extensive track records, the seniors were the ones to propel the Huskies to victory

The first set was a nail-biter, but after a 23-23 stalemate, two USC errors gave UW the win, 25-23.

The second set resulted in an identical score to set one, with a service ace by Emoni Bush serving as the winning point.

The Trojans (20-10, 12-7 Pac-12) had their backs against the wall in the third set, and they acted like it. Kills by USC, along with a slew of UW errors, resulted in USC handedly winning the set, 25-15.

In set four, the Huskies mirrored the Trojans’ set three performance with victory in sight.

UW jumped out to a 6-1 lead early, and didn’t let up in the 25-16 set victory, clinching the senior night win.

Washington concludes its regular season at Washington State Friday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

