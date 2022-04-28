Quarterback contention in limelight as spring ball concludes

For the fourth consecutive year, the Washington football team will conclude spring ball without having declared a starting quarterback.
If UW was seeking clarity after a tumultuous offseason, it will have to wait, as a monumental decision awaits new head coach Kalen Deboer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.
The three-legged quarterback battle includes incumbent starter, sophomore Dylan Morris, junior Michael Penix Jr., and redshirt freshman Sam Huard.
Grubb has taken the spring to evaluate the signal-callers, searching for the best candidate to head his freshly implemented offense.
“It’s been really competitive, I think the reps have been equal,” Grubb said. “I think that some of the things that one guy does really well, another guy might not do as well. But they’re really improving on the things that I thought they needed to improve on.”
Learning a fresh offense under a new coaching regime can pose a challenge, but Grubb believes that the Huskies’ quarterbacks have taken the transition in stride.
“It’s definitely not easy, and we put a lot on their plate, because it is sort of a quarterback-centric offense, but I think you see some of it with [Morris] and [Penix Jr.] that have been veterans,” Grubb said. “[Penix Jr] does have a lot of experience in the offense. [Morris] has been wildly impressive, both in his commitment and the speed that he’s learning the offense….For [Huard], the speed that he’s started to come along during the spring has been really encouraging to see.”
Penix Jr. 's experience with the offense comes from Indiana, where he led the Hoosiers during Deboer’s tenure as offensive coordinator in 2019, and went 12-5 as a starter overall. A three year veteran, Penix Jr. feels that preparation and understanding of the game is his calling card.
“I feel like when I get up to the snap, just with my film study and stuff like that I feel like, I’m always-I won’t say always but, majority of the time I know what I’m gonna get and that structure,” Penix Jr. said. “So I basically process plays a lot faster and get the ball out of my hand.”
Huard, in contrast to Penix Jr., has taken on a new system, but has felt comfortable with the challenge it has presented.
“I think just having to go through that whole process last year, learning that whole system I felt like really prepared me to kind of have an idea of how to get this playbook down as fast as I could,” Huard said. “I feel like once they gave us a playbook, they had us study in a way like, in a order that really helped us really better understand it. And I feel like having that structure really allowed me to get the playbook down a little faster and get a better understanding of it.”
Penix Jr. and Huard are accompanied in the race by Morris, who threw for 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions throughout 11 games as a starter in 2021.
Whoever is at the helm when Washington kicks off with Kent State on Sep. 3 will be tasked with guiding an understanding and cohesion amongst the offense.
The quarterback competition will enter a moratorium following Saturday’s spring game, but it will assuredly await for the onset of fall camp in August.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.