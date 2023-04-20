Remaining Pac-12 Spring Game previews

Colorado Buffaloes -

Spring Game: Saturday, April 22, at noon

TV: ESPN

The Deion Sanders effect is here. Only one collegiate team will have its spring game aired on ESPN, and it's not the back-to-back champion Georgia Bulldogs, Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide, or Jim Harbaugh's Michigan. Instead, it was the worst team in the power five last season, the Colorado Buffaloes. Time will tell if this experiment will pay off, but in the meantime, enjoy the ride.

Two players to watch:

Quarterback Shadeur Sanders - Every position group for Colorado struggled throughout this past season, but it was especially apparent at the helm of the offense. Sanders earned Jerry Rice FCS National Freshman of the Year honors at Jackson State with 6,983 yards passing and 70 touchdowns across two seasons. His talent is indisputable, but questions surrounding if it can translate to the next level remain.

Cornerback Travis Hunter - The top player in the nation's 2022 recruiting class joined the migration from Mississippi to Colorado this past offseason. Hunter didn't post spectacular numbers this past season — only recording two interceptions and fifteen tackles — but it should be rightfully acknowledged that quarterbacks hardly targeted this receiver. As the talent levels increase around him and opposing quarterbacks feel more emboldened to target Hunter, it'll be enticing to watch how he'll respond.

Utah Utes -

Spring Game: Saturday, April 22, at 11 a.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

The Pac-12 Champion Utah Utes will take to the field for its rebranded spring game, now known as the 22 Forever Game, in honor of the former Utah players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, who tragically lost their lives in 2020 and 2021.

Two players to watch: Running Back Ja'Quinden Jackson - After leading Duncanville High School to consecutive state title games, Jackson entered the collegiate level as a highly touted quarterback recruit. But, after a few seasons of lingering near the bottom of the depth chart, the sophomore transitioned to running back for the Utes. With 531 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns this past season, Jackson will look to solidify himself as the feature back in this season's campaign.

Tight End Thomas Yassmin - Once a rugby star at The Scots College in New South Wales, Australia, the 6-foot-5 senior began his first experience playing American football just four years ago. Yassmin has significantly progressed since, playing a prominent role down the stretch late last season, including a touchdown in the Rose Bowl, after the loss of fellow tight ends Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid.

Oregon State Beavers -

Spring Game: Saturday, April 22, at noon

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

After a few key additions this offseason for Oregon State, expectations may be the highest in Corvallis since their Fiesta Bowl victory in 2001. Last year's campaign was only the Beavers' third 10-win season in program history, but the roster head coach Jonathan Smith assembled is certainly capable of sustaining and ascending last year's performance.

Two players to watch:

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei - The former five-star signal caller for Clemson underwent a change of scenery this past offseason, transferring to Oregon State after failing to meet the lofty expectations set for him. In spite of poor quarterback play last season, the Beavers finished 10-3 with a Las Vegas Bowl win, which sets expectations sky-high if Uiagalelei can attain his potential.

Wide Receiver Anthony Gould - Gould is battling a few injuries during spring camp, but once healthy, he'll slide into a more expanded role in the receiver's room after the departure of two of the top three Beavers wideouts. The redshirt sophomore made several All-America teams as a returner last season and could soon be in talks for a few more awards at the receiver position.

Stanford Cardinal -

Spring Game: Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

David Shaw will forever be acclaimed as one of the greatest coaches in Stanford history, but after failing to reach a bowl game since 2018, the Cardinal was forced to cut ties with Shaw this past offseason. Former Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor makes his power five debut in Palo Alto after recording the highest winning percentage in Hornet history and three Big Sky titles.

Two players to watch:

Outside Linebacker Ernest Cooper IV - The former four-star was one of the highest recruits in Stanford's 2022 recruiting class, and he demonstrated his talent in just four games last season, accumulating 12 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, and a sack. Choosing to stick through the coaching change this season will likely reward the sophomore with a starting spot on the front seven entering the fall.

Tight End Benjamin Yurosek - Despite being vastly underutilized in Shaw's offense, the senior has finished near the top in most receiving categories over the past few seasons. Yurosek will eagerly anticipate the arrival of Taylor, whose offenses are renowned for heavily leaning on the tight end position. Tight end Marshel Martin was the leading receiver under Taylor this past season, indicating a likelihood for Yurosek's targets and offensive production to significantly increase this season.

Washington State Cougars -

Spring Game: Saturday, April 22 at 3 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

Outside of an extension granted to head coach Jake Dickert, the buzz from Pullman has been relatively minimal in contrast to a few other Pac-12 schools. The Cougars roster has little upheaval from last season, cementing the belief that many of the fresh faces on last year's team have settled into the Palouse and are looking to increase their production.

Two players to watch:

Quarterback Cameron Ward - The Incarnate Ward stumbled early in the transition to the power five level, recording eight interceptions across the first seven games for Washington State, and another later in the season. To the junior's credit, along with vindication for a coaching staff that preached patience all season, Ward settled in, finishing the last five regular season games without an interception. With a complete season under his belt, look for Ward to take another step forward at the helm of the Cougars' offense.

Running Back Nakia Watson - Even with two games missed to injury, the bruised running back battered his way to 769 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in his second year in Pullman. The transfer from Wisconsin demonstrated a capability for breakout performances, notably with a 166-yard afternoon against Stanford. The redshirt senior has the capability to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark this season as long as he remains healthy.

Oregon Ducks -

Spring Game: Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

After falling to Washington and Oregon State, the regular season couldn't have had much more of a disappointing conclusion for head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. Now, Lanning looks to navigate a few personal departures from last season's coaching staff, most notably with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who accepted a head coaching role at Arizona State. Will Stein was tabbed as the next man for the job, transitioning from UTSA to lead quarterback Bo Nix and the Oregon offense this season.

Two players to watch:

Quarterback Bo Nix - Following disappointing sophomore and junior seasons with Auburn, Nix transferred to Oregon, unsure of where he would land on the depth chart. However, it didn't take long before Nix indicated he was the clear top option, recording 29 passing and 14 rushing touchdowns this past season. Nix routinely struggled with expectations during his career with the Tigers, so it'll be interesting to watch how the senior handles a now brighter spotlight in Eugene.

Edge Rusher Jordan Burch - The former five-star recruit made the 2,807-mile trip from Columbia, S.C., to Eugene, Ore., where he looks to replace the Ducks' sack leader, D.J. Johnson. The junior recorded 60 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season with the Gamecocks and looks to be an instrumental piece in containing an elite array of Pac-12 quarterbacks.

