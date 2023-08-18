Revamped roster debuts with scoreless draw against Houston

Last season, it took all of 56 seconds for the Washington women’s soccer team to notch its first goal.

This year, the Huskies (0-0-1) will have to wait a little longer after it ended its home opener against Houston in a scoreless draw. Plagued by an inability to create offensive opportunities early on, UW recorded just nine shots throughout the night. After losing two of their leading scorers from last season, the Cougars (0-0-1) dealt with much of the same, making for an easy day for junior goalkeeper Olivia Suarez, who recorded just two saves.

But if anyone understands the turmoil that accompanies roster overhauls, it’s Washington, who lost 10 of its 11 primary starters this past offseason and debuted a roster featuring 11 freshmen and 10 sophomores on Thursday.

For sophomore defender Riley Brown, the revamped roster provides an opportunity to make a statement – to not only the Cougars – but all future opponents.

“We just wanted to come out and compete and show everyone who we are," Brown said. “We wanted to make a statement to the Pac-12. We don’t use the term young, but this team is brand new, and we’re ready to get out there this season and attack.”

The young defender played all 90 minutes on Thursday night, leading a defensive charge that certainly made a statement – surrendering just six shots all night.

As for her offensive counterparts, they navigated much more muddied waters. Washington accumulated just two shots in the first 65 minutes, a rough start for a team looking to replace an offense that finished 30th in the nation in scoring efficiency last season.

The offense settled down over the game’s final third, controlling the bulk of possession time and leading a few strong attacks down the final stretch. Freshman Radisson Banks found the best opportunity of the night, creating space along the left flank before unleashing a strike from her left foot in the 76th minute.

But the ball rolled just inches past the far post, prompting Banks to collapse to the pitch in anguish over what could’ve been.

“Obviously, we want to get better in the final third, but that comes over time,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “I think that it’s a team coming together – which was shown in our ability to get the shut out and to compete. From a disciplined, organized, and hard-working defensive standpoint, I thought we did a great job.”

The squad’s inexperience left Van Dyke playing with formations through most of the night, allowing 17 different Huskies to earn at least one minute on the pitch.

“Our objective was to make sure that we stayed consistent throughout the game in bringing in different people at different times that we knew played well together,” Van Dyke said. “I think that they created a lot of chemistry tonight.”

Part of the chemistry extended from sophomore Kolo Suilafu, who underwent a scary collision after colliding mid-air with Houston’s Jaden Masters. After receiving medical attention, Suliafu missed just thirty minutes of game action before making her way back to the pitch – with her entire forehead enveloped in a thick white bandage.

“[Suilafu’s] an absolute warrior,” Van Dyke said. “I think her just coming back into the game was a big thing for us. Everything we do, we’re going to do together, so I think Kolo [Suliafu] coming back in sort of rejuvenated us.”

While Suilafu’s toughness won’t be reflected in the stat sheet, Van Dyke certainly took notice.

“There were pockets of really good attacks, defense, and when Kolo [Suliafu] came back into the game after that hit – I just think there were a lot of MVP’s out on the pitch tonight,” Van Dyke said.

The draw keeps Washington undefeated in its last 11 non-conference matchups, securing a 7-0-4 record against non-conference opponents over the past two seasons.

Next up, Washington continues its non-conference play with a trip across state lines to take on Idaho on Sunday, Aug. 17, at 1:00 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

