Road struggles continue for Washington women’s tennis

It was a new city, but the same story.

The Washington women’s tennis team extended its losing streak to three matches after No. 13 Stanford (16-2, 8-0 Pac 12) defeated the No. 19 Huskies (15-6, 5-3 Pac 12), 6-1.

Washington tweaked their lineups in singles and doubles play entering Friday’s match, but it wasn’t enough to take down a loaded Stanford team for the first time in program history.

One of the new pairings was freshman Erika Matsuda alongside senior Hikaru Sato. The transition initially appeared seamless as the duo grabbed the first game, but they were outmatched from then on by the 28th-ranked doubles team of Angelica Blake and Alexis Blokhina. Stanford took home the first set of doubles play, 6-3.

The doubles point was decided on Court 2 and 3, with junior Sarah-Maude Fortin and freshman Zehra Suko unable to find success for the Huskies in a 6-3 loss. The Stanford win halted play for senior Jennifer Kerr and junior Astrid Olsen who were trailing 5-4.

Junior Melissa Sakar switched with Matsuda to play on Court 6, where she earned an early advantage over Stanford’s Sara Choy. But, her lead was short-lived, eventually falling in 6-2, 6-3 fashion.

Meanwhile, Kerr was leading on Court 4 over No. 70 Alexis Blokhina. She extended that lead to earn Washington’s first set of the day, 6-0. However, the narrative was quickly flipped in the second set, with Blokhina finding a 6-2 win to force a third set. Kerr trailed for the entirety of the final set, falling 6-2.

Sato lost to No. 28 Alexandra Yepianova, 6-2, 6-1, to drop Sato to 1-3 in singles play on this road trip.

Stanford sealed the win with its performances on Court 2 and 3, beginning with a 6-1, 6-1 win for No. 14 Connie Ma over Olsen in the second spot. It was a similar story on Court 3, with No. 36 Angelica Blake taking down Fortin, 6-1, 6-3.

Matsuda earned the Huskies their first point of the day after winning two tiebreaks, but the match had already been decided in Stanford’s favor.

The Huskies will need to jump three spots in the rankings to secure home-court advantage in the first two rounds of postseason play. They will have two more chances to get back into the win column with upcoming matches against California and Washington State.

Washington will face California on Saturday, April 15, at 11:30 a.m. in its last regular season road match.

Reach reporter Sophia Pilot at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophia_pilot

