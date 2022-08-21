Saturday scrimmage caps off week three of fall camp

Another week down.

With under two weeks until game day, things are beginning to shape up for Washington football and head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Installation has fully transformed to preparation, a depth chart has become increasingly clear, and the players have even been introduced to the Husky fight song.

So, when the Huskies played their second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, they resembled the team that’s playing competitive collegiate football in just 13 days, and brought DeBoer and the Huskies one step closer to the real deal.

“We’re in a really good spot. I think our coaching staff has put a great plan in place and our guys have believed in it, and trusted it, and they have been grinding,” DeBoer said. “I was joking around with them yesterday, I remember what practice 14 was like and how that felt, and today was 15 so, they’re going to get a day off here and they deserve it.”

While the offseason winds down, however, DeBoer emphasized staying focused and maintaining energy levels for the entirety of fall camp. After an unsatisfactory effort last Wednesday, DeBoer took his troops to the Seahawks practice facility for the following practice.

“If there was one practice that I was a little disappointed in, it would be the practice before that on Wednesday,” DeBoer said. “You’ve been doing this long enough, you know kind of when you’re gonna hit that spot in camp where you gotta have a change of pace. We identified that, it worked well with the scheduling for the Seahawks facility, they were gracious enough to let us use that facility, and it was the most energy we’ve had at any practice all year.”

The Huskies’ use of the Seahawks practice field meant that Drew Lock and Geno Smith weren’t the only quarterbacks duking it out for a starting spot at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center last week. Despite the two-week threshold being crossed, DeBoer has yet to publicly name a starting quarterback between junior Michael Penix Jr., sophomore Dylan Morris, and redshirt freshman Sam Huard.

“We’ll go through the process here a little bit, making sure we decide, talk about it, over the weekend and going into the early part of the week,” DeBoer said. “We’ve got to make sure we do it well with our guys, and internally with the team. So over the years that’s definitely a big part of it, making the right decision, communicating and talking through. Because you’ve got three guys, and for two of them, it’s a hard deal to go through.”

An official announcement, however, is not far off, and a quarterback could jump into the starting role as early as Tuesday’s practice.

“We’ve definitely got to transition to where the one quarterback is taking reps with the ones,” DeBoer said.

Notes

Carson Bruener had an interception in Saturday’s scrimmage.

DeBoer noted that when Asa Turner and Alex Cook are in the secondary together, the defense functions and communicates well.

DeBoer mentioned the offensive line has made “drastic improvements.”

Despite the improved offensive line, Zion Tupuola-Fetui still made his way into the backfield for multiple sacks.

DeBoer praised transfer running backs Wayne Taulapapa and Will Nixon, who have taken a majority of the reps and may be accommodated accordingly on the depth chart.

Sophomore Jalen McMillan had several explosive plays at the scrimmage.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

