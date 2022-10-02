Scardina’s scorcher propels No. 2 UW over No. 21 UCLA

In its first ranked matchup of the season, the No. 2 Washington men’s soccer team did not disappoint Sunday evening against No. 21 UCLA. UW eked out a 1-0 victory, extending its unbeaten streak to 10 matches to start the season, and extending its winning streak to five games since its draw.

Washington started the match with significant turnover in the starting XI, with freshman Richie Aman assuming redshirt senior Omar Grey’s place at striker, with Grey slotting in at right back for the first time this season. Head coach Jamie Clark also opted for redshirt sophomore Gabe Threadgold over redshirt senior Lucas Meek, the side’s leader in goals and assists.

After managing four goals in three of their past four matches, the Huskies (9-0-1, 2-0 Pac-12) lacked some of their recent prowess offensively on the day, managing only 11 total shots against a struggling Bruins (5-4-1, 1-2-1 Pac-12) team, seven of which came in the first half. It was the fewest shots UW has attempted in a match this season.

The most imperative shot of the day came in the final minutes of the first half, as junior Nick Scardina unleashed a rocket destined for the top right corner from the edge of the 18.

Scardina’s third goal of the season put the Huskies up in the 44th minute, giving some relief to an otherwise unimpressive performance going into the half.

In its second win by the thinnest of margins, the Washington backline gave not an inch to a UCLA side, which couldn’t find the goal for the whole 90 minutes. The Huskies opted for a different back four than at any point this season, with Grey slotting in alongside the regulars, a combination which proved just what Clark needed to secure the result.

Junior Ilijah Paul’s scorching start to the season has seemed to cool off, with no goals in the past three matches. Paul has seemed to hit a bit of a rut, after leading the nation with eight goals through the first eight matches of the season.

UW seems poised to compete for the highest esteems of college soccer. Ranked only behind Wake Forest, Clark has continued to build the reputation of a Washington unit that is prepared for any opposition, and establishing a Pac-12 team built for a conference championship, after missing out by the slimmest of margins last season.

However, the Huskies won’t be without contention for the conference, as they return home on Thursday, Oct. 6 to face Stanford, which is fresh off a 5-1 victory over Berkeley. The top-10 matchup will kick off at 7:30 p.m., where Husky Soccer Stadium will celebrate the life of alum Daniel Phelps who passed away from sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 27.

