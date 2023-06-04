Season on the line for Washington softball in elimination matchup against Stanford

OKLAHOMA CITY - With thunderstorms looming in the distance on Sunday afternoon, everything is at stake for the No. 5 Washington softball team in an elimination game against No. 6 Stanford at the Women’s College World Series (WCWS).

The Huskies (44-14, 16-8 Pac-12) are coming off a heartbreaking battle over the Seminoles (57-9, 22-2 ACC), where they were defeated 3-1 and mere inches away from another seventh-inning rally. Fifth-year Madison Huskey’s line drive was barely in the vicinity of Florida State shortstop Josie Muffley, who made a leaping grab and forced the game-winning double play.

Uncharacteristic defensive mistakes came back to haunt the Huskies, and they will need to be at their very best to pull off a victory over the Cardinal (46-14, 14-10 Pac-12), as runs will be burdensome to come by with freshman sensation NiJaree Canady (16-2, 0.51 ERA) in the circle. Canady earned 2023 All-American NFCA Freshman of the Year honors and leads the nation in both ERA as well as strikeouts per seven innings (11.6).

The Huskies have already won two of three against the conference-foe Cardinal in the regular season, picking up a 1-0 victory before an 8-0 six-inning run-rule victory in which senior Kelley Lynch hit a three-run home run of Canady, the first home run Canady had given up in her career. But, for head coach Heather Tarr, previous success doesn’t indicate what’s to come in Oklahoma City.

“At the end of the day, you run into another great Pac-12 team, it's going to be different than it was when we faced them,” Tarr said. “We’re excited to play them again.”

If the Huskies are to stay in this game, it will come down to the pitching staff. Freshman Ruby Meylan (18-6, 2.21 ERA) has had a rough start to her WCWS career, but Sunday provides a great opportunity to rebound against a Stanford squad that she saw success against in the regular season.

In 4.2 innings pitched at the WCWS, Meylan only has two strikeouts while giving up six hits, four walks, and two earned runs.

The resurgence of junior pitcher Lindsay Lopez (14-3, 3.25 ERA) has been a remarkable boost for the Huskies this postseason. Lopez shut out the Cardinal in six innings in their previous appearance, and has been nearly unstoppable since the start of the NCAA tournament.

In 25.1 innings pitched this tournament, Lopez has tossed 28 strikeouts while only allowing 22 hits, three walks, and three earned runs, resulting in a 0.84 postseason ERA. If her name is called in to relieve Meylan, the Huskies will need Lopez to continue her form as of late.

Every baserunner matters when facing an ace like Canady, and the usage of freshman Brooklyn Carter and junior Avery Hobson as pinch-runners will be decisive in the outcome of this game. Stanford has only scored two runs in the WCWS, so the Huskies will have to take advantage of placing runners in scoring position.

A loss on Sunday would be the end of the careers of fifth-years Megan Vandegrift, Baylee Klingler, Sami Reynolds, SilentRain Espinoza, and Huskey. But, with their combined experience and resilience, they certainly will not go down without a fight.

“I just think we are trying to compete as long as we can,” Tarr said. “I don't think it’s really a matter of who you’re going to run into. Anybody at this point in time is going to be a big roadblock.”

Washington will face Stanford Sunday, June 4, with the first pitch set for 12:11 p.m. PT at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium and on ABC. The winner will move on to face Oklahoma on Monday at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

Like what you're reading? Support The Daily's coverage of the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City here.