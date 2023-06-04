Season to remember comes to end as Washington is eliminated from WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY - With its back against the wall, the No. 5 Washington softball team fought to the very end. But, in front of a lively crowd at the Women’s College World Series (WCWS), UW fell just short as No. 6 Stanford came away with a 1-0 victory to send Washington back home.

It was an unstoppable performance from Stanford’s freshman All-American pitcher NiJaree Canady (17-2, 0.48 ERA), who only gave up a hit on the first at-bat of the game before shutting down any offensive production for the Huskies (44-15, 16-8 Pac-12). In her complete game shutout, Canady struck out nine and only gave up one hit to fifth-year Baylee Klingler.

“When I called NiJaree on Sept. 1 [to recruit her], I told her, ‘I think you’re the best pitcher in the country,’” Stanford head coach Jessica Allister said. “I think that I have proven to be correct.”

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Stanford scored the lone run off a bloop single into shallow left field from Kylie Chung.

“I feel like our at-bats got better throughout the game,” Chung said. “I feel like we all had confidence, if we just kept sticking with it, that something was going to fall. I’m pretty sure that’s exactly what happened.”

It was the best postseason start for freshman Ruby Meylan, who was nearly unstoppable in the circle against the Cardinal (47-14, 14-10 Pac-12). In six innings pitched, Meylan struck out four while only giving up four hits and no earned runs, as the game’s only run advanced on a throwing error.

“Today, I just knew that in order for us to win, I couldn’t give up more than a run or none,” Meylan said. “NiJaree is like an amazing pitcher, that was just my goal, and I just wanted to do it for the rest of the team.”

Meylan was terrific throughout the game, as she retired the first seven batters and consistently delivered clutch pitches to strand runners. Through the first five innings, Meylan had only given up two hits and was in complete control in the circle.

“We just thought it was important to start Ruby again,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “Ruby was throwing good enough to just keep her in. Just for the opportunity for us to grow and learn from this experience, it's been a very valuable opportunity.”

Throughout Sunday afternoon, the Huskies delivered great defensive plays that kept the Cardinal off the scoreboard.

With the Stanford crowd rising to its feet as Stanford’s Ellee Eck rounded third on a single to center field, freshman Brooklyn Carter rifled a laser home, which was then caught and tagged perfectly by freshman Sydney Stewart with milliseconds to spare to get the out at home and keep the game scoreless.

“I like the pressure of knowing that the game’s on the line,” Meylan said. “One of us is going to get it.”

The Huskies nearly capitalized on defensive mistakes in the top of the sixth inning from the Cardinal to take the lead after Klingler and fifth-year Sami Reynolds both reached by error. A fielder's choice led to runners on first and third with two outs, but the Huskies failed to capitalize on their best scoring chance.

Stanford immediately made them pay in the bottom frame.

After giving up a leadoff single, the Huskies were able to force two quick outs. But, a bad throw from Stewart on a steal attempt leaked into the outfield, allowing the runner to advance to third. The Cardinal followed with a bloop RBI single into left field, scoring the winning run and ending the Huskies’ season.

It's a bittersweet end to the season for Washington’s five fifth-year players, with a memorable season coming to a close just a few days too soon.

“I'm proud to be a ‘Dawg,’ and I’m proud to be associated with these guys,” Tarr said. “We could have easily been done in regionals, and these guys are truly miracle makers. I’m proud of them. I’m proud of staying with them.”

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

