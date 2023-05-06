Seattle Sweep: Washington runs the table at Windermere Cup

After an unsatisfactory showing last year, Washington left nothing to chance this time around. And on a sunny Saturday morning, it had completely run the table at the 2023 Windermere Cup.

The Montlake Cut saw a clean sweep of the Cascade and Windermere Cup by UW’s men’s and women’s rowing teams, with no competition being particularly close.

After losses to Great Britain and the Netherlands in last year’s outing, the Huskies entered Saturday’s regatta with a renewed urgency that translated across the whole 2,000 meters.

“It is in the back of your mind that we didn’t prevail last year,” Washington men’s head coach Michael Callahan said. “Definitely a little extra piece of motivation.”

Competing against the Australian national team in this year’s event, Washington left little to the imagination as to who was the better team. UW stretched a two-second lead after the first 500 meters of the race into a nearly ten-second victory behind a time of 5:39.882 — the best of any team on the day. Australia, in its first appearance in the Windermere Cup since 1997, crossed the finish line in 5:48.115, the third-best of the whole day.

“There’s a lot of national rivalry, a few New Zealanders on the boat,” sophomore Harry Fitzpatrick said. “It’s a great experience builder in high-pressure races as we get ready for Pac-12 Championships.”

On the women’s side, the race was a bit closer, but still a relatively stress-free showing for UW. The Washington purple team pulled away in the second half, holding a four-second lead after 1,500 meters. The final stretch held firm, but the Washington purple squad pulled ahead with a time of 6:17.577 — five seconds faster than everyone else.

The Washington gold team crossed the finish line eight seconds later at 6:25.117 to finish third.

“The level of performance pushes us all to be faster and have that level of competition internally,” freshman Ellina Ivanova said. “But it’s all coming out of a place of love and friendship.”

Sandwiched between the Huskies was Australia, who raced neck-and-neck with Washington gold until separating itself in the final 500 meters for a second-place finish.

In the men’s Cascade Cup, the Washington gold team took the victory with a time of 5:47.022. Washington’s purple team was not too far behind after crossing the finish line in 5:49.647 to give UW the top two spots in the race. La Salle University trailed shortly thereafter with a time of 6:04.361.

“It’s really awesome to see just how competitive this college program can be,” sophomore Jonathan Wang-Norderud said.

The women’s team had a similarly convincing win as well. The Huskies broke away from the competition early, holding a six-second lead after the first 1,000 meters. They didn’t let up in the second half of the race either, crossing the finish line first with a time of 6:45.976. Competing schools Seattle Pacific, Seattle University, and Western Washington each ended with sur-seven minute times.

“[We] just had so much fun,” freshman Claudia Horton said. “When we’re all supporting each other and have your whole community supporting you, it really is such a team experience.”

Alongside the Windermere Cup and the Cascade Cup, UW scored victories in the four-rower Men’s Open and Women’s Collegiate Varsity, as well as the eight-rower Men’s Collegiate Freshman, Women’s Collegiate Open, and Women’s Collegiate 3rd Varsity.

After the strong showing on Saturday, Washington has a quick turnaround to prepare for the Pac-12 Championships, which begins Sunday, May 14, in Lowell, Oregon.

