Second-best score of the season propels Huskies to NCAA Regional Final

On any given day, any given thing can happen.

This was the message head coach Jen Llewellyn instilled in the Washington women's gymnastics team ahead of its appearance in the second round of this year’s NCAA Regionals. And on Thursday, the point rang true, with Washington upsetting No. 12 Auburn and Southern Utah to advance to Saturday's regional final behind a score of 196.375.

"It's March Madness, you look at basketball, and there's upsets all the time, and that's what it's all about," Llewellyn said. "No one expects anything from us; no one expects us to win a national title. So that's a good place to be when you have the underdog mentality. We're able to let loose and allow ourselves to be authentically us."

Fifth-year Brenna Brooks kicked off the upset pursuit for the Huskies (11-18, 2-15 Pac-12) with a 9.850 on the vault. Redshirt senior Kennedi Davis matched her score and the duo guided Washington to a team score of 49.050 on the opening rotation. This would be the first of four events with team scores above 49 for the Huskies, a feat accomplished in only four other meets on the season.

If freshman Lilly Tubbs was intimidated by the biggest stage of her burgeoning collegiate career, it certainly wasn't apparent on her specialty event. Tubbs thrived in front of a buzzing crowd at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion, where she posted her second-best score of the season — a 9.900.

Her performance, complemented by junior Taylor Russon tying her season-high with a 9.875 of her own, guided Washington to a team score of 49.225, which only trailed Utah for the best performance on the apparatus.

Halfway through, the Huskies sat 0.300 points behind the Tigers (9-13, 3-4 SEC). With only the top two teams of the quad advancing to the next round, Washington sat in precarious position in its current third-place positioning.

But when the pressure is at its highest, Davis delivers.

"I always feel that the harder the meet or the higher the level of the meet, the better Kennedi [Davis] performs," Llewellyn said. "She's just such a gamer and thrives in this environment. She knew what she needed to do and executed it flawlessly."

A 9.950 performance tied the redshirt senior’s career high while simultaneously earning the second-best score in the entire field on the balance beam. Her performance was only edged out by a perfect score from Utah's Maile O'Keefe.

Davis’s stellar performance wasn't alone. Brooks and sophomore Deiah Moody each posted a score of 9.875 to usher Washington into a team score of 49.325 on the rotation.

The score was the Huskies' second-best performance on the balance beam this year and the second-best score in the quad. But most importantly, it bumped Washington into second place.

With one rotation remaining and a 0.875-point lead over Auburn, the Huskies sent out their most consistent gymnast of the year, fifth-year Amara Cunningham.

In 12 events this season, Cunningham has posted a score of 9.900 or better in eight of them. On Thursday, she added another one to the resume — a score of 9.900, and another step closer to advancement.

But Southern Utah wouldn’t go away, with a strong performance on the floor exercise keeping the Thunderbirds (15-5, 5-1 Mountain Rim) a mere 0.150 points behind Washington, and eliminating any room for error.

Fortunately for the Huskies, there were none.

Each Washington starter secured above a 9.800 on the floor exercise, clinching a team score of 49.175 on the final rotation. Southern Utah produced a 49.150.

And just like the countless March Madness games this past month, it was another upset. The Huskies were advancing.

"We knew it was possible, but obviously, there were incredible teams out there," Llewellyn said. "Just such a surreal moment, and I'm so proud. Incredible to see the accumulation of all the hard work and what we talk about as a team."

Joining Washington's advancement was the winner of this year's Pac-12 Championships, Utah, which initiated “Back the Pac” chants as the two sides stuck their respective names on the brackets. The opportunity to represent something greater is certainly not lost on Llewellyn.

"We always talk about it; it's just gymnastics at the end of the day," Llewellyn said. "But what we get to do and use our platform to represent Washington, our community, our conference, it's a huge honor and privilege for them to be able to do that."

Now, sights are set on Saturday's Los Angeles Regional Final, where Washington will square off against the Utes (12-3, 5-2 Pac-12) and the two winners of the night's second session.

"It's an honor being able to put Washington on the map and show the country we are able to compete with and do amazing things," Llewellyn said.

The meet will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

