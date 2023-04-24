Seniors close out final home series in style as Washington picks up pair of wins

Getting to celebrate its seniors on the final two home conference games, the No. 9 Washington softball team delivered a pair of clutch comeback wins against No. 18 Utah to win the series after dropping the first game.

After Saturday’s game was delayed due to rain, senior Baylee Klingler delivered her second walk-off home run of the season in the bottom of the ninth, launching it over the left field wall with one out to give the Huskies a 6-5 victory.

The seniors shined on Sunday as they concluded the final home conference series in style, winning 5-3 with a pair of late runs thanks to an RBI single from senior Jadelyn Allchin and a solo home run from senior Sami Reynolds.

Klingler was excellent on the weekend, finishing 3 for 7 with three walks and a pair of runs to go along with her walk-off solo shot on Saturday. Allchin was perfect at the plate on Sunday, finishing 3 for 3 with a triple, an RBI, and a run.

Seniors shine in Sunday's senior day showcase

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan started in the circle for the Huskies and found herself down early, giving up a pair of runs in the first three innings. Meylan (15-4) finished with two strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched, giving up six hits and a pair of walks along with two runs.

The Utes immediately found themselves on the board in the first inning, delivering a two-out single to take a 1-0 lead. As they have been able to do all season, the Huskies immediately responded in the bottom frame.

With senior SilentRain Espinoza at the plate, a passed ball allowed Klingler to score and advanced Reynolds to third. After Espinoza walked, the Huskies failed to produce any further damage as a strikeout ended the inning.

Washington found itself right back where it started in the next inning, with seniors Brooke Nelson and Madison Huskey supplied a pair of RBI singles to extend the lead to 3-1.

Utah responded again in the third, capitalizing on a pair of two-out walks by hitting an RBI double and putting itself back in the game by cutting the score to 3-2.

In the fourth inning, a change in the circle led to junior Lindsay Lopez (9-2) getting her ninth win of the season, as she tossed for 2.2 innings giving up two hits, a walk, and a run.

Allchin added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning, singling to center field to score a run. A one-out sacrifice bunt from Nelson put two runners in scoring position, but the Huskies couldn’t capitalize.

Another two-out RBI double from the Utes put them back to within one run in the sixth inning, but a solo home run from Reynolds was enough to give the Huskies a comfortable lead to hold onto in the seventh.

Senior Kelley Lynch entered the circle and earned the save for Washington, finishing with a hitless inning that resulted in one strikeout and one walk.

Huskies win Saturday night marathon thanks to Klingler’s heroics.

Lynch (7-2) had a rocky start but finished out strong on Saturday, delivering five innings pitched with seven strikeouts, giving up two walks and six hits along with four earned runs. Meylan came into the circle in the sixth and delivered the win, giving up four hits and a walk in four innings pitched.

The action started slow for both teams, but that all changed in the third inning.

After two straight strikeouts from Lynch, a walk and a bunt put runners on second and third before a 2-RBI double put the Utes up 2-0. The Huskies were able to load the bases in the bottom frame, but were unable to bring anyone home.

In the fourth inning, Washington showcased its power.

Sophomore Rylee Holtorf led off the inning in dominant fashion, crushing her second home run of the season to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The Huskies were far from done.

Washington went on a two-out rally that it has needed the past couple of weekends, tying the game on an error to the shortstop before a 2-RBI single from Espinoza. With a 4-2 lead, the Huskies continued putting on the pressure.

Making things happen on both ends of the plate, Lynch delivered.

A single up the middle by Lynch scored another runner, extending the lead to 5-2. A walk loaded the bases, but a strikeout ended the two-out rally for Washington.

Utah found its way back in the fifth inning.

With no outs, the Utes were able to add another run off a sacrifice fly. After a steal put a runner on second, an RBI single up the middle cut the lead to 5-4.

With the Huskies needing three more outs, the Utes delivered a huge game-tying solo home run in the seventh inning to extend the game. The rain delay took place in the bottom of the seventh with a runner in scoring position, but the Huskies were unable to capitalize when game resumed.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, a leadoff strikeout put Klingler up to the plate. On a 1-2 count, she launched a no-doubt missile over the left field wall, sending the Huskies home with a huge walk-off victory after nine innings.

Washington will have a mid-week road trip on Wednesday, April 26, at 6 pm as it faces off against Seattle University.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

