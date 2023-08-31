Set pieces fuel Washington comeback in 2-1 victory over Yale

On Thursday at Husky Soccer Stadium, it came down to the corner kicks.

On a night in which the Washington women’s soccer team lacked an offensive flow, it made up for it with set piece production, creating an abundance of chances with a season-high 11 corner kicks in a 2-1 victory over Yale.

“It’s no secret we've scored on a few set pieces,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “I think that builds a belief in what we're trying to do, that we can get on the end of everything.”

The first half of the match was a cagey affair that was only momentarily broken open by the Bulldogs (1-1-1) with a tap-in goal by Issaquah, WA native Ashley Kirschner. The Bulldogs’ sophomore forward tracked the ball off a deflection by the goalkeeper, and effortlessly found the back of the net.

An equalizer finally came for the Huskies (3-1-1) as a corner kick routine saw the ball bounce in front of the goalmouth, only to be punched in by sophomore midfielder Tatum Thomason in the 57th minute.

Not only was Thomason’s goal the equalizer, it sped up the pace of play dramatically.

“We needed to apply higher pressure,” Van Dyke said. “We needed to put them under and not let them dictate the tempo of the game.”

Then, in the 71st minute, the Huskies came through with a corner kick once more.

The kick ricocheted off the post to be slotted home by junior forward Ioanna Papatheodorou, and UW had the lead for good.

Assisting on both goals was sophomore defender Riley Brown. The second-year wingback flexed her defensive and offensive muscles in a game that saw her keep a potent Yale attack stymied while providing critical set piece service.

“We knew coming in this was a top 50 team, so we wanted to get after it,” Brown said. “We wanted our first win at home on a Thursday night in front of our crowd. The game plan was to lock in defensively and on the offensive side just create chances through service into the box.”

The home win was a confidence booster for UW, which boasts an 8-2-2 record at Husky Soccer Stadium since the start of 2022. Comeback wins at home in front of a particularly lively crowd only serve to build confidence in a young team.

“Tonight we created a new experience,” Van Dyke said. “We got the result at home, we came from behind, so many different players came to play, [it was] a fantastic team effort tonight.”

The Huskies look to build on this victory when they host California State University, Northridge at Husky Soccer Stadium Sunday, Sept. 3, at 1 p.m.

Reach reporter Jack Norris at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jack_enorris

