Seventh-inning collapse dooms the Huskies in home opener

The lights shined bright in Friday’s home opener at Husky Stadium for the No. 10 Washington softball team.

A seventh-inning collapse was too much to overcome, however, in a heartbreaking 8-6 loss to Oregon.

“Playing at home was amazing. Amazing,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “Like, 1700 people. We were so honored that they came out to watch this group play.

Both pitchers were under pressure from the first pitch, with freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan (9-1) suffering her first career loss despite striking out 11 batters. She gave up four earned runs and a career high 13 hits in seven innings pitched.

Senior Madison Huskey had a big game for Washington, finishing 2 for 3 with a walk, three RBI, and a two-run home run.

“She's been a big time answer for us,” Tarr said. “Getting scored on with two runs in the first and she was able to answer right back, that's important for this team to be able to do that.”

The Ducks (17-4, 1-0 Pac-12) struck first on Meylan, picking up a pair of two-out singles before a bases clearing triple scored both runners. It only took three batters for the Huskies (18-4, 0-1 Pac-12) to respond.

A one out walk from senior Baylee Klingler was followed up with a monster two-run home run from Huskey, who upped her team-leading total to eight on the season. Sophomore Olivia Johnson delivered a two-out solo shot of her own to give the Huskies a 3-2 lead at the end of the first.

The home run barrage continued in the second inning for Washington.

A solo home run from sophomore Rylee Holtorf barely snuck over the center field wall to give the Huskies a 4-2 lead. Huskey had another opportunity to bring in a pair of runs, but a groundout to second left the runners stranded.

Meylan looked to be in trouble early in the third inning, forfeiting a leadoff walk before a pair of groundouts advanced the runner to third with two outs. Meylan stayed composed, striking the batter out to end the inning and strand the base runner at third.

After a quiet fourth inning, Oregon capitalized with another two out rally.

A double down the left field line was nearly out number three at second base, but the ball slipped out of Fiedler’s glove at the very end. The Ducks followed up with a no-doubt, two run blast over left field to tie the game 4-4.

Similar to the first inning, the Huskies responded right away.

Washington put itself in scoring position early in the fifth inning, drawing back-to-back walks before Johnson delivered again with an RBI single that snuck right through the infield with one out. The Huskies were unable to pick up more after a double play ended the inning.

Meylan continued her impressive strikeout display by striking out the side in the top of the sixth inning, upping her total to 11 on the night.

A quick 1-2-3 inning for the Huskies offensively led to Meylan heading back out to the circle in the seventh, three outs away from closing out the game.

Those three outs did not come easily for the Huskies.

After a leadoff single, An infield grounder was thrown over the head of the first baseman, but a perfect throw to home and an excellent tag from freshman catcher Sydney Stewart saved the lead and led to the first out of the inning for the Ducks.

A lineout to second led to out number two, but the Ducks delivered another single to advance the runner to third. As they’ve been able to do all game, the Ducks capitalized with two outs and runners in scoring position, delivering three straight RBI hits to take an 8-5 lead.

The Huskies were able to earn a run back in the bottom of the seventh after an RBI single from Huskey, but the deficit was too large to overcome as they dropped their home opener, 8-6.

“It’s a long season,” Tarr said. “You look at some of the hits we gave up, a couple of the leadoff stuff was probably where we got more into trouble than anything. But I thought it was a good game overall.”

The Huskies will look to rebound in game two of their opening home series against the Ducks on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

