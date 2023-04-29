Several former UW players signed as undrafted free agents

Saturday afternoon, the NFL draft concluded with the seventh and final round. While no Huskies heard their name called, many were still signed to teams to reach the pinnacle of the football world.

Offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland, after a long and successful stint with Washington, is headed to the Cincinnati Bengals. Kirkland racked up many accolades during his time at UW, with All-America third team last season, All-Pac-12 First Team honors in 2022, 2021, and 2020, as well as making the second team in 2019. Kirkland played for the Huskies since 2017, and joins a Bengals line in need of a boost.

Edge rusher Jeramiah Martin is also headed to Ohio, but will be playing for the Cleveland Browns instead. Martin was dominant in his two seasons at Washington, earning All-Pac-12 first team honors in 2022, as well as a second-team nod in 2021. Martin amassed 9.5 sacks and 33 solo tackles, finishing the 2022 season with 8.5 sacks, good for fourth-best in the Pac-12.

Offensive lineman Corey Luciano signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers. A California native from Danville, Luciano is returning to where his football career began. Last season, Luciano was named to the All-Pac-12 third team, starting all 13 games for Washington, being a key contributor to one of the best offensive lines in the country. Luciano now gets to continue his football career for his hometown team.

Linebacker Cam Bright won’t have to go far for the next chapter of his football story. On Saturday afternoon, Bright signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. In 2022, Bright was named a captain in his lone season for the Huskies, earning All-Pac-12 honors and finishing the season with 60 tackles.

Safety Alex Cook is headed to the Big Apple to join the New York Giants. A captain for the Huskies in 2022, Cook lead the team in tackles with 82 on the season. After a slow start to his career, Cook broke out in 2021, increasing his tackles from eight in 2020 to 46 in 2021, which he nearly doubled on 2022. Cook is looking to add a boost to a Giants pass defense that finished last in the NFL in interceptions last season.

Cornerback Jordan Perryman is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders after a lone season at UW. After three seasons at UC Davis, Perryman transferred to Washington, where he had the best year of his career, amassing 37 total tackles, including five in UW’s win over then No. 20 Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

The NFL fates of some notable Huskies, including kicker and UW’s all-time leading scorer Peyton Henry, still linger, but with just under 19 weeks until the NFL season, there’s a good chance more Huskies could join the party in the near future.

Reach reporter Andrew Sousa at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @andrew_soozay

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.