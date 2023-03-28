Simpson, Huskies continue to click with midweek win over Portland

After hitting a solo home run to the opposite field Tuesday evening, Will Simpson took another celebratory trot around the baseball diamond.

It was a common occurrence; Simpson has hit 11 home runs on the season, leading the team and already tying his career high. His second RBI of the day furthered UW’s lead and continued his own impressive stretch.

“I’m staying really disciplined to the plans that Billy Boyer and Mike Gange are putting together for us,” Simpson said. “Once you stay disciplined to those, it makes the hitting side of it a lot more simple.”

Following a colossal series win over the weekend at No. 7 UCLA, the Washington baseball team followed Simpson’s lead, and took a metaphorical victory lap of its own with an 8-3 win over Portland.

After that triumph over the highly-touted Bruins, a sense of heightened confidence was breathed into the Huskies (17-6, 4-2 Pac-12). After all, with a signature win under their belt, and a spot in the standings among the Pac-12’s best, some confidence was warranted.

“We’ve got a pretty confident group,” head coach Jason Kelly said. “They feel pretty good about the things that they’re doing, but that’s a huge win. If anything, it just kind of justifies the work that they’ve put in, and the national part of it, so that people can recognize that our guys are doing a pretty good job.”

The weekend series was the Huskies’ headliner. But, it was equally important to avoid any signs of a post-UCLA hangover in a one game stint with Portland at Husky Ballpark. As early as the first inning, UW made sure that wasn’t going to happen.

A bases loaded walk to sophomore AJ Guerrero, followed by a sac-fly by redshirt junior Michael Snyder, gave the Huskies an early 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Simpson got the first of his two RBIs with a single to score freshman Sam DeCarlo and make the score 3-0. Junior Coby Morales hit an RBI single, and by the end of the second inning, UW redshirt sophomore starting pitcher Reilly McAdams had a 4-0 cushion to work with.

That four-run lead went into jeopardy in the top of the fourth, when Portland loaded the bases to open the inning. McAdams (1-1) limited the damage, however, allowing just one run to come out of it, and preserving a three-run lead.

Then, in the bottom of the fourth, came Simpson’s home run, marking his team-best 30th RBI of the season. Simpson has been a staple of consistency since 2021, and he’s tallied 115 RBIs in his four-year career with UW. Under Kelly, though, with a newly branded ‘Homer Simpson’ moniker, Simpson has flourished to the best season of his career.

“This is his fourth year in the league,” Kelly said. “He’s kind of seen it all. He’s really done a good job of identifying pitches with plate discipline, swinging at pitches he can do damage on — that’s something him and Billy Boyer have really done a good job of figuring out where he’s done damage, and then hitting pitches in that zone, he’s really bought into that. He’s the catalyst; he’s the one that other pitchers really worry about, especially at this ballpark, when it plays offensive.”

The rest of the lineup certainly hasn’t slouched, either. To follow up Simpson, Morales hit an RBI double, and the lead became 6-1.

Even that lead wasn’t maintained without some stress, though, as Portland loaded the bases in the top of the fifth, and scored two runs off an error to reduce the deficit to 6-3. When junior Calvin Kirchoff then walked the first batter he faced in relief, the tying run was at first base for the Pilots (16-8, 6-0 WCC). But Kirchoff coolly generated the final out, and the Huskies’ lead was safe. It didn’t come under much duress for the remainder of the game.

On a hit that may have been cousins with Simpson’s earlier home run, Guerrero similarly sent a homer into right field, this time for two runs, opening UW’s lead up to 8-3. The Pilots didn’t mount a threat from there, and the Huskies secured another victory.

With its confidence at a peak, UW will host a monumental three-game series against traditionally-elite Oregon State, beginning Friday, April 1, at 6:05 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

