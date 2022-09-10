‘Smells like teen spirit’ in Huskies’ 52-6 win

Saturday afternoon at a smoggy Husky Stadium, Washington football sang and danced its way to the end zone — seven times, in fact – in a 52-6 win over Portland State.

It’s fitting, then, that Saturday was Seattle music heritage day, putting the city’s music icons in the limelight. Maybe the Huskies’ win, which improved them to 2-0, was best encapsulated by something from Pearl Jam, or Jimi Hendrix. Or Soundgarden. Maybe it was Macklemore’s “Can’t Hold Us.” (Yes, he’s a Seattle icon).

Or maybe Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit', Seattle’s crown jewel of music, was the song of the day for the Huskies (2-0), who certainly “entertain[ed]” fans with their offensive display.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer was impressed by the performance, and the team’s upholding of a “1-0” mindset, that the team preaches, although it wasn’t quite in its typical fashion.

“1-0 mindset is usually in response to adversity, but we talk about also the response to when things are going well,” DeBoer said. “Human nature is to let up and relax. We want them to relax, but we don’t want to let off the gas, and you want to stay focused and have that intensity, and urgency for four quarters.”

So despite jumping out to an early lead against a clearly inferior opponent, the Huskies didn’t take their foot off the pedal. In doing so, it provided keen entertainment for the fans.

It was entertaining when junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for two more touchdown passes, the first a 12-yard dart to sophomore Ja’Lynn Polk.

The second, an 84-yard heave to sophomore Jalen McMillan, was the seventh longest reception in UW history, and marked a 99-yard scoring drive to give the Huskies a 21-0 lead.

It was entertaining to see the Washington offense function for the second consecutive week, scoring touchdowns on its first four drives, the fourth a 6-yard touchdown run by graduate transfer Wayne Taulapapa.

The sole blemish was a Penix Jr. interception at the tail end of the first half–his first of the season–to give the Vikings (0-2) favorable field position.

But the UW defense, which didn’t allow a touchdown all game, held tight and stopped a Portland State fourth down attempt. The Huskies took over again, Penix Jr. threw a pretty ball down the sideline to McMillan to set up a field goal, and UW went into the half with a rather comfortable 31-3 lead.

By that point, comparisons to last year’s loss at the hands of an FCS opponent felt “stupid,” (not contagious).

Cobain analogies abound, the Huskies had taken care of business by the end of the first half.

The lights, however, weren’t quite out yet.

“We [started] fast in the first half, came back out in the second half, challenged the guys, did that again,” DeBoer said. “We’ve got to put in a complete game.”

When the second half began, UW picked up right where it left off in the first, and drove down the field for a touchdown drive, capped by a 4-yard rush from redshirt freshman Will Nixon.

The Huskies continued to keep their foot on the pedal on their following drive, and a touchdown rush by Cameron Davis put the Huskies up 45-6, and allowed Penix Jr. to take a sabbatical for the remainder of the game. The overall statline for Penix Jr. was another impressive performance in which he completed 20-of-27 passes for 337 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

“I couldn’t have done it without the O-Line, they have been doing a great job protecting me in these first two games,” Penix Jr. said. “It was good, it felt like it was a good game, we got the win, and that’s all that I’m happy about.”

Sophomore Dylan Morris and redshirt freshman Sam Huard took over the remainder of the game with the task of essentially dribbling out the clock. The Huskies tacked on another touchdown in the fourth quarter nonetheless, a 4-yard rush by freshman Denzel Boston which brought the final tally to 52-6.

In the game’s dusk period, the Huskies also eclipsed 600 total yards, their first such feat since 2018.

It was against Portland State, sure, but it was another win, it was convincing, and it was entertaining. Most importantly, it left Washington with a 2-0 record and bounds of confidence ahead of its matchup with Michigan State.

“It’s Going 2-0, everybody wants to be undefeated at this time,” Penix Jr. said. “We just look at it like, whoever’s in front of us, we get that win. And we’re gonna do whatever we can to dig down deep and go and get it. It’s great. It’s a great feeling being 2-0, and I can’t wait to celebrate with the guys.”

The large lead allowed for UW to get an assortment of characters involved, boosting morale on the sideline. The 2-0 record doesn’t hurt, either.

“We’ve got a happy locker room that is excited about other guys making plays,” DeBoer said. “It’s not about me, it’s about the other guy, and that’s really cool to see.

The Huskies are happy, the fans are entertained, and UW can only hope that it will be singing a similar tune next Saturday, when Michigan State comes to Husky Stadium at 4:30 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

