Allchin’s sixth inning home run leads UW comeback victory over Cal

Trailing 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning against Cal in its first Pac-12 game of the season, the No. 7 Washington softball team needed a spark.
The Huskies’ offense was struggling and had already spoiled two bases loaded chances earlier in the game, and sending Jadelyn Allchin — who was without a hit since Feb. 11 — to the plate didn’t seem like the best plan for UW.
But Allchin proved to be the unlikely hero, snapping a month-long hitless streak with a two-run home run to center field, giving Washington a lead it wouldn’t let go of in a 4-2 win over Cal.
Senior Baylee Klingler provided an insurance RBI single for the Huskies (20-5) later in the sixth following Allchin’s homer to make it 4-2, and fifth-year senior pitcher Pat Moore retired the Golden Bears (18-9) in order twice in a row to secure the victory.
Before the three-run sixth, it looked like UW was going to be shut down by Cal pitcher Haylei Archer.
Washington loaded the bases on three walks in the first inning, but was unable to push a run across.
Archer (6-5) held UW hitless through 3 1/3 innings before a one-out single in the fourth inning off the bat of junior Kelley Lynch snapped the Huskies’ dry spell at the plate.
On the ensuing at-bat, sophomore Jenn Cumming sent a deep fly ball to left-center field. The ball reached the base of the wall and head coach Heather Tarr waved Lynch all the way around from first base in an attempt to open the scoring, but Lynch was gunned down at home for the second out of the inning.
In the home half of the fourth inning, the Bears teed off Plain with a solo home run, two singles, and an error leading to a 2-0 lead.
Washington finally got a run on the board in the fifth inning, hitting four straight singles to start the inning to cut the Cal lead in half at 2-1 following a Madison Huskey RBI. The bases remained loaded for freshman Olivia Johnson, but she hit into a double play and freshman Kinsey Fiedler followed with a strikeout to end the best chance of the day.
Fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain, who started the game, was pulled in favor of Moore (4-0), who allowed just one hit in her three innings of relief behind four strikeouts.
Allchin’s sixth inning home run was her first since NCAA Regionals against Michigan last May and just the ninth of her career.
The series between the Huskies and Bears continues Saturday, March 19 at 2:30 p.m. in Berkeley, California.
