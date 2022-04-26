Allchin strikes early as UW powers past Seattle U

The No. 10 Washington softball team was not afraid to showcase its power-hitting bats Tuesday night against Seattle U.
Three different Huskies hit two-run home runs en route to a 6-2 victory in a one-off game against the Redhawks at Husky Softball Stadium.
“It’s good when you hit a home run, but it’s even better when someone’s on base,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “Every time we hit a home run someone was there, it made it feel even better.”
It was junior Jadelyn Allchin who got the party started.
After hitting a three-run home run against Oregon on Sunday, Allchin delivered once again versus Seattle U, putting UW up early with a two-run, opposite-field shot against SU starter Carley Nance (2-7) in the first inning.
Despite a slow start to the season, junior Jadelyn Allchin has made a huge impact for the Huskies (29-11) since the start of conference play, raising her batting average from .111 to .244 after Tuesday’s game.
“I really started putting in work before conference play started, I really went in for extra time to be there for my team and be trustworthy enough for my team,” Allchin said. “If I’m put in [the game], they trust me enough to be there, and that's what I really worked for.”
Junior pitcher Kelley Lynch found her stride right away in her fifth win of the season, forfeiting two walks and striking out six through three hitless innings. Lynch (5-3) proceeded to pitch four innings, giving up one run on a singular hit with seven strikeouts.
The action slowed down in the second inning but picked right back up in the third.
Senior Sami Reynolds got her first hit of the game with a one-out double in the third. Senior Baylee Klingler immediately followed up with a two-run dinger to give the Huskies a 4-0 lead. With home run number 20 for Klingler, she now finds herself five away from tying the UW softball single-season record.
The Redhawks (24-21) got their first hit of the game after a solo shot by Kalyn Hill, cutting their deficit to 4-1 in the top of the fourth with one out. Lynch proceeded to force a strikeout and pop out to escape the inning.
Sophomore Jenn Cummings proceeded to get a two-out rally started in the bottom of the fourth with a double, immediately followed by another two-run homer from the Huskies to make it 6-1, this time from senior SilentRain Espinoza.
Like Allchin, Espinoza has been heading up as of late.
After just one hit in her first 15 games of the season, Espinoza now has a three-game hitting streak dating back to Saturday’s game against the Ducks.
“Eventually, the hits were gonna come so I couldn't put too much stress on myself,” Espinoza said.
The Redhawks scored a consolation run with an RBI single in the sixth, but the UW defense held its own to close out the win.
Washington looks ahead to its weekend series at home against No. 21 Stanford, where it will look for Allchin and Espinoza to continue stepping up offensively and producing big hits in big moments.
Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale
