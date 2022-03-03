Bats look to awaken for Huskies following rough weekend

For its first nine games of the 2022 season, the No. 7 Washington softball team looked to be an offensive juggernaut.
The Huskies were averaging 8.3 runs per game during their 9-0 start to the season and were propelled by powerful bats, with the offense hitting 17 home runs across the undefeated stretch.
But since its hot start, the UW offense has looked like a shadow of its former self.
In the six games since, the Huskies have scored just eight runs and hit only two home runs, leading to a 2-4 record in the span, including a three-game stretch at the Mary Nutter Classic last weekend in which they only scored one run on five hits.
“We don’t just have to hit the long ball to win games,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “It makes it harder when you don’t slug, but we can definitely find ways to win. We’ve got speed, we’ve got pressure on the defense type players, it’s just more of a matter of figuring out who this offense is and what this offense is going to be capable of.”
Not only are the Huskies putting the ball in the air less, but they’re also striking out more.
During its first nine games, Washington was struck out 39 times. In the six games since, UW has struck out on 50 occasions.
Even when the Huskies are putting the ball in play, the results have been suboptimal.
At the Mary Nutter Classic, Washington hit into five double plays in five games, leaving valuable runners on base. UW did not hit into a double play during its first 10 games.
Even Washington’s most consistent hitters have struggled at the plate during the stretch. Leadoff hitter senior Sami Reynolds has gone 3 for 16 during the past six games with no extra base hits, resulting in her average falling from .519 to .395.
After the blistering start to the season, Reynolds thinks that the recent struggles may benefit the team in retrospect, motivating them to reach the next level.
“Our goal is just to see how good we can get and how much better we can get,” Reynolds said. “As a group, we all know what we want or what we need. We’re all just trying to overcome some personal things, or overcome some team things, and I really think we’re headed in the right direction.”
UW looking for answers behind Plain
Outside of an unusually poor performance in a 10-0 loss to Missouri, fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain has been a rock for UW so far this season, allowing just two earned runs across 45 innings in her other games.
After allowing seven runs to the Tigers on Saturday, Plain bounced back with a complete game shutout Sunday against Iowa State.
“[Plain]’s pretty resilient, knowing what she can and can’t do in a game,” Tarr said. “It’s few and far between her not throwing in a dominant way. It did say a lot about her in being able to respond and throw a Gabbie game versus a non-Gabbie game, if you will, back-to-back. The turnaround can be pretty tough, not a lot of rest, really hard to do. Credit to her for being able to bounce back from that Missouri game.”
But behind Plain, the rest of the UW pitching staff has been shaky this season, allowing 30 runs in 44 2/3 innings.
One bright spot during the Mary Nutter Classic was junior pitcher Kelley Lynch’s performance against Northwestern. Lynch allowed three hits and one run on a solo home run, throwing a complete game, but suffered the loss as the Huskies were shut out.
“In terms of who are we going to go to behind [Plain], ‘Is it going to be all four, is it going to be one and then using three of them as spot pitchers?’ We don’t know that quite yet,” Tarr said. “But if Lynch can give us those types of outings consistently this year then we’re going to be in a good spot.”
Tarr said that Lynch is close to 100% after an offseason finger surgery.
Up next
With 11 games remaining before Pac-12 play, Washington’s nonconference schedule gets significantly easier than the first three weeks, with no more ranked opponents on the nonconference schedule.
UW heads to the UNLV Tournament this weekend with two games against Houston, two against New Mexico State, and one against host UNLV. Game 1 on Friday, March 4 against NMSU is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
