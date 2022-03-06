 Skip to main content
Blowout win over New Mexico State caps off weekend in Las Vegas

Blowout win over New Mexico State caps off weekend in Las Vegas

Baylee Klingler swings at a pitch during Washington's game against Oregon at Husky Softball Stadium on April 16, 2021. UW matched its season-high scoring output Sunday, March 6 against New Mexico State with 14 runs.

Nine different Huskies recorded a hit Sunday as the No. 7 Washington softball team blew out New Mexico State 14-0 in five innings.

The Huskies (15-5) used a six-run first inning to get the ball rolling. Four walks, a hit batter, and three singles contributed to the first inning outburst that saw 11 batters come to the plate. All of UW’s runs in the inning came with two outs.

New Mexico State alternated between pitchers Felicia De La Torre (1-6) and Kayla Bowen but couldn’t find answers for the UW hitters.

The second inning was more of the same, with UW drawing more walks and the Aggies (2-11) aiding the Huskies’ cause with a wild pitch, passed ball, and multiple walks. Senior Megan Vandegrift and freshman Rylee Holtorf tallied RBIs in the four-run second inning.

Washington went down in order in the third inning but found its swing again in the fourth. Freshman Olivia Johnson hit a two-run home run, her second consecutive game with a homer. She finished the day with four RBIs. Senior Baylee Klingler pushed her season RBI total to 31 with a double, extending the lead to 14-0.

Sunday’s 14 runs matched a season-high for the Huskies, the same number they posted Friday against the Aggies.

While the offense clicked, junior pitcher Kelley Lynch was equally as impressive in the circle for UW. Lynch (2-2) threw her first shutout of the season and struck out five. She allowed just three hits and two walks, needing 101 pitches to finish off NMSU.

Washington will play its first home game of the season Tuesday, March 8 against Robert Morris at 6 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com.

