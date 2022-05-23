Chidekh defeated in first round of NCAA singles championship

Entering his third tournament over the course of the past month, Washington men’s tennis’ No. 8-ranked junior Clement Chidekh kicked off his solo play in the NCAA Individual Championship on Monday evening.
Chidekh earned a top-16 seed for this tournament, which landed him a first round match against Virginia’s No. 45 ranked Jeffrey von der Schulenburg.
Although Washington took on Virginia earlier this season in the ITA Indoor National Championships, Chidekh and von der Schulenburg did not play each other.
Von der Schulenburg was the Cavaliers' No. 3 singles player during the ITA indoor match and contributed to Virginia’s overall win with straight 6-4, 6-2 set wins over senior Jack Davis, while Chidekh played at singles No. 1 during the match.
Similar to his last match against the Huskies, von der Schulenburg set a fast pace early looking to go 2-0 against his Washington opponents this season, taking a 3-0 lead in the first set.
Despite the early lead from the Cavalier in the first set, Chidekh remained unphased, and tied it up at four apiece.
Falling behind again, 5-4, Chidekh managed to level the score to 5-5.
Chidekh could not pull off his comeback and fell short in the first set, 7-5.
The second set began much like the first. Chidekh fell behind early, 3-0, but then managed to close the gap, giving von der Schulenburg a one game lead, 3-2.
Again, despite narrowing the margins, Chidekh quickly fell behind again by losing two games in a row, making the score 5-2.
Chidekh’s final push resulted in one more game in his favor, 5-3.
Von der Schulenburg secured the overall match win in a deciding point, earning his sixth game of the set, and clinching a spot in the next round of the NCAA Individual Championships over Chidekh.
Chidekh has opted not to utilize his final season of collegiate eligibility and will instead turn pro. Washington head coach Matt Anger will leave the program and become Chidekh’s personal coach/
UW Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen will now be faced with the task of replacing Anger after his 28-year career during the Huskies’ offseason.
