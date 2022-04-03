Comeback evaporates as UA defeats UW with walk-off home run

Winning its first two games of the weekend against No. 19 Arizona via late-inning comebacks, the No. 11 Washington softball team attempted to utilize a similar formula Sunday.
The Huskies — who rallied off a six-run sixth inning Friday and a five-run seventh inning Saturday — trailed 8-5 entering the sixth inning Sunday and put together another late rally.
Freshman Rylee Holtorf entered a one-out battle with Arizona pitcher Hannah Bowen, fouling off pitch after pitch in a 1-2 count before finally getting her barrel on the ball with a 2-RBI double to put UW in front at 9-8.
But unlike the first two games of the series, the Wildcats got the last laugh.
UW fifth-year senior pitcher Pat Moore looked to preserve a one-run lead in the seventh inning, but Sharlize Palacios hit the Wildcats’ third home run of the day as Arizona won in walk-off fashion, 10-9.
Under the arid, 80-degree conditions in Tucson, Arizona, the game unfolded similarly to the first three games of the series, with the ball flying off the bats of both the Huskies (22-11, 3-6 Pac-12) and the Wildcats (20-12, 1-8 Pac-12).
UW immediately threatened in the first inning, loading the bases and scoring on a wild pitch from UA starting pitcher Devyn Netz.
The Huskies had a chance to push across more runs, loading the bases again after a walk, but junior Kelley Lynch and freshman Angie Yellen both lined out to end the inning.
An inability to clear the bases became a trend for the Huskies, as they left 11 runners on base in the loss.
Lynch then trotted out to the circle in the bottom of the inning, starting her second consecutive day at pitcher, but could not make it out of the first inning. Lynch hit two batters, allowed five hits, and five runs in just 2/3 of an inning that was highlighted by a 2-run home run.
Lynch’s ERA now sits at 4.93 on the season.
With Lynch’s early struggles, UW went to fifth-year senior Gabbie Plain out of the bullpen, and she was also less than her usual self.
UA recorded five hits, three walks, and three runs off of Plain in three innings of work from the Australian pitcher. The recent struggles from Plain continued, as she threw two wild pitches. She has not thrown a scoreless outing since March 5 versus Houston.
As the UW pitching staff struggled, the Huskies’ bats were able to keep them in the game, with Klingler hitting her 17th home run of the season in the second inning, and a two-run fifth inning that cut the Wildcats’ lead to 6-5.
Moore (5-2) — who entered in relief of Plain in the fourth inning — immediately gave the runs back to Arizona in the bottom of the fifth inning on a 2-run home run.
The Wildcats loaded the bases later in the inning following the home run, but for the second consecutive time, Moore escaped an inning with the bags packed.
In the sixth inning, Washington took advantage of some poor Arizona defense, scoring two runs after three errors to bring up Holtorf with one out. The freshman won a hard-fought battle with Bowen (7-5), driving in the go-ahead run and setting UW up for a third straight comeback victory.
Moore worked a clean 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth, but the long ball again haunted her in the seventh inning, as the Huskies lost to the Wildcats in the regular season for the first time since 2017.
Arizona finished with 16 hits to snap its eight-game Pac-12 losing streak Sunday.
Washington has a bye week before heading to cross-town rivals Seattle U on Tuesday, April 12 and then hosting Oregon State for a three-game set beginning Thursday, April 14.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.