Dormant offense and career-worst day for Plain sinks UW to pair of losses

From the first batter she faced Saturday, there was something very uncharacteristic about UW fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain’s performance.
Facing No. 18 Missouri, Plain allowed a career-high seven runs on seven hits as the No. 5 Washington softball team failed to produce anything on offense, being run-ruled in five innings in a 10-0 defeat.
The loss was UW’s largest margin of deficit since a 12-0 loss to No. 5 Arizona in May 2017.
After the Huskies (10-4) went down in order in the top of the first inning, Brooke Wilmes hit a leadoff home run off of Plain (4-2), just the third run Plain had allowed all season at that point.
It looked like the home run was an anomaly, as Plain retired six of the next seven hitters, but then the third inning struck.
The Tigers (12-3) jumped all over Plain, recording four hits, including another home run, to make it 5-0 and the biggest deficit the Huskies had faced all season. With the fifth inning home run, Saturday marked the first time since 2019 that Plain has allowed a multi-home run game in nonconference play.
In the following inning, things didn’t get any better, as Mizzouri recorded two straight hits, forcing a pitching change for UW.
The bleeding only accelerated with fifth-year senior Pat Moore in the circle, as the left-hander surrendered two straight singles before a grand slam from Kimberly Wert made it 10-0 Missouri.
Plain’s final line: seven hits, one walk, two strikeouts, and seven earned runs. The seven runs are the most Plain has allowed in any game in her career.
Washington couldn’t muster anything on offense against Missouri starting pitcher Laurin Krings. The Huskies’ only hit was a single to right field from senior Sami Reynolds in the third inning. Krings (5-1) walked none in the complete game shutout.
Bats remain quiet in shutout loss to Northwestern
In what proved to be a role reversal of the usual Plain dominance and struggles from the remainder of the UW pitching staff, junior Kelley Lynch tossed the best game of her career in Game 2 versus No. 18 Northwestern.
Lynch’s quality start was spoiled by the Huskies’ struggles at the plate, as they were shut out for the second straight game by Wildcat ace Danielle Williams in a 1-0 loss.
The back-to-back shutout defeats are the first such occurrence in a decade for UW. Most recently, Washington failed to score in consecutive losses against No. 1 Cal in the 2012 NCAA Super Regionals.
Both the Wildcats (10-2) and Huskies ended the night with three hits, but a solo home run in the third inning from Rachel Lewis was all Northwestern needed as Williams (7-1) kept the UW bats in check.
Despite the scoreless outcome, the Huskies weren’t without opportunities.
In the second inning, Lynch led off with a single, but promply headed to the bench after freshman Kinsey Fiedler grounded into a double play in the following at-bat.
An inning later, UW got two runners on base with a hit batter and a walk, but Reynolds struck out and senior Baylee Klingler lined out.
Again, the leadoff hitter reached base in the fourth inning, but Williams struck out three Huskies in a row to leave another runner stranded. A Klingler double in the sixth inning was the only hit across the final three innings for UW.
Washington is now 1-4 in its past five games and will look to salvage its weekend at the Mary Nutter Classic with a 9 a.m. game against Iowa State on Sunday.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
