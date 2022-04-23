Espinoza’s game-winning, extra-innings home run lifts UW past Oregon

With just one hit to her name on the season, and zero RBIs, senior SilentRain Espinoza wasn’t the hero the No. 11 Washington softball team expected Saturday afternoon in Eugene, Oregon.
After some wild early-inning drama between Washington and No. 19 Oregon — which saw UW junior pitcher Brooke Nelson surrender and then hit a grand slam in back-to-back frames — the game entered extra innings tied at 7-7.
The Huskies failed to drive in the go-ahead run in both the sixth and seventh innings, and with two outs and a struggling Espinoza coming to the plate, the eighth inning looked to follow a similar story.
But the senior, who came off the bench earlier in the game, came up clutch when the Huskies needed her most.
Espinoza hit her first home run since Feb. 13, 2021, a two-run shot to left-center field, to put Washington in front 9-7, as fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain earned the win and the save to give the Huskies a series victory.
In a three-plus hour affair, Espinoza’s hit was the most important, but at one point it looked like the game might run away from the Huskies (27-11, 8-6 Pac-12).
After hitting a grand slam Friday evening, senior Madison Huskey opened the scoring in the top of the first with a two-run home run on a rise ball at the top of the zone from UO pitcher Makenna Kliethermes.
The lead wouldn’t last long, though, as UW junior starting pitcher Kelley Lynch struggled in the bottom of the first, with two walks, a hit batter, and one hit surrendered, before being pulled with two outs for Nelson.
Oregon tied the game at 2-2 when Nelson hit the first batter she faced with the bases loaded.
UO’s Tehya Bird recorded her first hit of Pac-12 play off of Nelson, a grand slam to left field that gave the Ducks (26-15, 5-12 Pac-12) their first lead of the weekend at 6-2.
Nelson got her revenge in the second inning, though.
UW loaded the bases on two walks and a wild pitch, and then scored a run on another wild pitch to cut the lead to 6-3. Senior Baylee Klingler was intentionally walked and Huskey popped up, bringing up Nelson with the bases loaded.
Nelson unloaded on an 0-1 pitch from Stevie Hansen (10-7), recording her first hit of conference play with her first career grand slam and third home run of the season to put Washington back in front at 7-6.
Following the offensive-filled opening two innings, things settled down for the following five.
Both sides quickly cooled off following the hot offensive start, with junior pitcher Sarah Willis recording two scoreless innings, and Hansen setting in for the Ducks.
Oregon tied the game at 7-7 in the fourth inning, when UW fifth-year senior pitcher Pat Moore let an inherited run from Willis come across to score.
Washington got singles to lead off both the sixth and seventh innings, but couldn’t put any runs on the board.
Moore was pulled with two outs in the sixth inning, and fifth-year senior Gabbie Plain retired an Oregon threat with runners on the corners, and also worked a scoreless seventh inning to send the game to extra innings.
Senior Megan Vandegrift, who also came off the bench in the game, hit a one-out double in the eighth inning to set up the scoring chance for UW.
With two outs, Espinoza turned around a 1-1 pitch from Hansen into the night sky for just her eighth career home run. Espinzoa was 1 for 23 on the season prior to her game-winning home run. It was her first extra-base hit of the season.
A two-run cushion almost wasn’t enough for the Huskies, though, as Oregon loaded the bases against Plain with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Plain left three Ducks on the pond, though, throwing her fifth strikeout in relief past Oregon’s Allee Buckner to clinch the series victory for Washington.
The Huskies are now riding a five-game winning streak and are sitting at third place in the Pac-12 standings at 8-6, after starting conference play 1-5.
For the first time this season UW used all five pitchers in a game, and the only Washington player remaining on the bench was sophomore outfielder Lilly Agan.
Washington goes for the series sweep Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m.
