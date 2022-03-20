Fiedler’s homers not enough as pitching falters in series loss to Cal

Fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain and junior pitcher Kelley Lynch combined to walk eight Cal batters Sunday afternoon as the No. 7 Washington softball team couldn’t manage enough offense outside of freshman Kinsey Fiedler to keep pace with the pitching miscues, losing 6-5 and dropping their conference-opening series.
It was UW’s first series loss to Cal since 2015.
Fiedler hit a first inning solo home run and a three-run shot in the fourth inning, but offense was hard to come by for the rest of the Huskies, who combined for just three hits.
Cal’s Haylei Archer got the start in the circle, going three innings and allowing two runs, but it was Sona Halajian that again proved to be the Huskies’ kryptonite.
Halajian (12-2) allowed just one hit — Fiedler’s three-run fourth inning homer — across four innings of relief, and did not allow a runner past first base after the fourth inning, allowing the Bears (20-9, 2-1 Pac-12) to claw their way back from a 5-2 deficit.
Lynch started her second consecutive game for the Huskies (20-7, 1-2 Pac-12), but lasted just three innings, allowing two runs on three hits, two walks, and two strikeouts.
Plain (9-3) entered in relief of Lynch in the foufth inning, but the UW ace was unable to hit the corners, walking three of the first four batters she faced to load the bases with one out.
In the ensuing at-bat, the Golden Bears made Plain pay.
Makena Smith hit a single through the right side of the UW infield, bringing home one runner, before an obstruction call at home plate allowed another runner to score and make it a one-run game at 5-4.
Plain was lucky to escape the inning unscathed after the Bears loaded the bases again, but a lineout went right to junior first baseman Brooke Nelson who stepped on first for the unassisted double play.
Two innings later, Plain wouldn’t get so lucky.
The Bears hit two straight singles to open the inning, and advanced the runners to second and third on some poor fielding choices from the Huskies, with a prime opportunity to tie or take the lead with no outs.
Tatum Anzaldo dropped down a bunt single and Plain chose to throw to first base for the out, but the throw was too high for second baseman Megan Vandegrift, who came over to cover, allowing two runners to come around to score, giving the Bears a 6-5 lead.
Plain walked a career-high six batters in just three innings of work and allowed four earned runs on four hits.
Washington will look to turn its play around quickly with No. 4 UCLA coming to Seattle next weekend for a three-game series beginning Friday, March 25 at 5 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
