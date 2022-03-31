Fiedler stepping up in Reynolds’ absence

During its five-game losing streak, there has been one notable absence for the No. 11 Washington softball team: senior left fielder Sami Reynolds.
Since being hit in the head with a pitch Friday, March 18 against Cal, Reynolds has been out of UW’s lineup due to a concussion.
Both Reynolds’ bat and glove have clearly been missed, as the Huskies have lost all five games and endured their longest losing streak since 2018; their 1-5 Pac-12 record now matches the worst to open conference play in program history.
Senior Baylee Klingler has slid up the lineup to bat leadoff in Reynolds’ place, forcing bench players into the batting order and unfamiliar subjects into her corner outfield position.
Despite the losing streak, Reynolds’ absence has presented new opportunities for some younger Huskies, including freshmen Kinsey Fiedler.
Although Fiedler was listed as an infielder coming into the season, her time in the outfield has increased throughout the season, especially since Reynolds went down with a concussion.
“Anywhere my team needs me, I’m willing to play that,” Fiedler said. “I feel like anyone on the team has that same approach as well. Sometimes you’ve gotta make do with what you have and that’s what we do every single day. If they need me in the outfield, I’ll go in the outfield. If they need me behind the plate, I’ll go behind the plate.”
Fiedler estimates she played three innings of outfield in her softball career prior to her time at UW, but she has now started four games in center field and one game in left. Three of those outfield starts have come since Reynolds’ injury.
Although she committed an error in her first-ever start in left field, Fiedler commends Reynolds and senior right fielder Madison Huskey for helping her transition to the outfield.
“I’m always asking them questions,” Fiedler said. “Every pitch they’re telling me where I should go with the ball, or whose coverage it is. They’ve been extremely helpful and I for sure couldn’t do it without them.”
Fiedler’s bat has also been an asset to the UW lineup. Although her average has dropped to .243 after a blistering start to the season — when she solely played infield — Fiedler’s power has emerged, hitting five home runs in the past 10 games.
Discipline at the plate has also been a big part of Fiedler’s games. She is second on the team with 19 walks, good for an on-base percentage of .411.
“Knowing the pitch you want to hit, and if it’s not something you want to hit and it’s a strike, that’s OK too,” Fiedler said. “You only need one. If you get four balls and none of them are the ones that you want, then a walk helps the team as well.”
Once on-base, Fiedler has been a threat on the basepath, leading the team with eight steals. She has been caught just once in nine attempts.
Two of Fiedler’s freshman teammates, Rylee Holtorf and Olivia Johnson, have also been consistent names in the lineup and were key players in the UCLA series.
Johnson hit a two-run home run Sunday to tie the game at 2-2. She leads the team with 21 walks.
Holtorf has seen her playing time increase as of late. She started all three games against the Bruins at third base and went 2 for 3 Sunday with a double.
This isn’t the first time Fiedler, Johnson, and Holtorf have made an impact on the same team, though. The three freshmen all participated on the USA U-18 National Team in South America during the Thanksgiving holiday.
“That was some of our first time out of the country, we got to travel with each other and that was pretty fun,” Fiedler said. “We were in Colombia and Peru. It was really fun, [we] got to play in the Junior World Championships and got two gold medals. I would say it was a success.”
To snap their five-game losing streak — four of which have come by one run — the Huskies are going to need even more from the freshmen.
Washington heads to the desert to face No. 19 Arizona this weekend for a three-game set beginning Friday, April 1 at 5 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
