Fifth inning controversy proves difference in season-ending loss

Through four innings, Sunday’s NCAA Regional nightcap between the No. 13 seed Washington softball team and Texas was following a eerily similar script as the matinée.
Two fifth-year senior pitchers battled it out in the circle for the second straight game, and the third time in two days: UW’s Gabbie Plain and Texas’ Hailey Dolcini.
Dolcini got the upper hand Saturday, and Plain out-dueled her in the first game Sunday.
After four scoreless innings, Texas finally broke through with two runs in the fifth, albeit in controversial fashion, and tacked on a solo home run in the sixth to take a 3-0 lead.
Washington was able to get two runs back in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough as the Huskies’ season came to an end in the regionals for the first time since 2015, with a 3-2 loss.
Neither team could get much going in the first four innings, each sitting scoreless with three hits, one walk, and no runs.
Then everything changed in the fifth inning.
Plain got the first two Longhorn batters down in order, and looked to have retired a third with a groundout, but she was called for an illegal pitch. Texas leadoff hitter Janae Jefferson then got a second chance, and on a 3-1 count reached base on an infield single.
Jefferson took off for second in the next at-bat. The throw from UW catcher Jenn Cummings was ahead of Jefferson, but a nifty slide evaded the tag of shortstop Rylee Holtorf.
Mia Scott then drew a walk to put two on with two out.
Plain was one strike away from evading any damage, but then Bella Dayton lifted a 2-RBI double to the wall in left-center for the first runs of the game.
Washington had a chance to respond in the bottom of the fifth inning.
UW head coach Heather Tarr went to pinch hitter Megan Vandegrift, who led off with a swinging bunt single.
Junior Brooke Nelson then grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Holtorf was hit by a pitch. Dolcini was furious with the hit batter call, and the Longhorns engaged in a long conversation with the umpires, but Holtord remained on first with two on and one out.
The Huskies had their best scoring chance since the first inning, but sophomore pinch hitter Sarah Willis grounded into a 5-3 double play to end the threat.
Washington got a baserunner in the sixth inning on a one-out single from Klingler, but couldn’t advance her.
Jefferson proved to be the Huskies’ kryptonite, sending a solo home run over the wall in right-center to make it 3-0 Texas in the seventh inning.
Plain got a standing ovation when she was pulled with two outs in the seventh inning for junior Kelley Lynch.
The Huskies made it interesting in the bottom of the seventh inning, when senior Sami Reynolds reached on an error and then junior Brooke Nelson drove her in with an RBI double to left-center.
Sophomore Jenn Cummings cut the deficit to 3-2 with an RBI single to right, and freshman Kinsey Fiedler stepped up to the plate looking to tie the game or walk it off, but she struck out on a 2-2 pitch down in the zone.
Sunday marked the final collegiate game for Plain and fellow fifth-year senior pitcher Pat Moore, who exhausted their NCAA eligibility. The rest of UW’s seniors will return in 2023, making use of their extra season of eligibility granted by the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.