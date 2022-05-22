Gabbie Plain leaves it all on the field in final collegiate appearance

When Washington softball head coach Heather Tarr received an email from an unknown Australian pitching recruit more than half a decade ago, she didn’t know that it would turn out to be one of the greatest players in Washington softball history.
Five years and 167 games later, Gabbie Plain walked off the field at Husky Softball Stadium for the final time, finishing her career with the second most wins and strikeouts in program history. Only UW Hall of Famer Danielle Lawrie stands between Plain and the top of the record books.
Trailing 3-0 in the seventh inning of a winner-take-all regional game against Texas on Sunday evening, Washington pitching coach Lance Glasoe trotted out to the pitcher’s circle to take the ball from Plain.
Plain handed the ball to junior pitcher Kelley Lynch, gave her a qiock hug, took a quick peak up to her father in the bleachers, and then jogged into the UW dugout to cap off her storied career.
“At that point of time, I just knew that Kelley [Lynch] was ready, she had it,” Plain said. “I remember looking up into the stands and my dad gave me a little thumbs up like, ‘Good job,’ sort of thing, so I knew I had done everything that I could for that.”
Plain gave it everything she had on the final day of her five-year career, throwing 215 pitches and holding Texas to four runs across 13 2/3 innings.
“We were really lucky to find [Plain] and have her here,” Tarr said. “She’s been one of the coolest people I’ve ever coached. Smart, loves the game, doesn’t make things bigger than they are, somebody we can look up to just in how to approach everything she does. She’s super meticulous, she’s detail-oriented, she cares about people, she cares about humans.”
The Huskies almost gave Plain a chance to pitch another weekend, stringing a few hits together to cut the Longhorns’ lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, but freshman Kinsey Fiedler struck out to end UW’s season, leaving the game-tying run at first
Like so many times this season, it seemed that Plain gave it nearly everything that she had. Despite her efforts, and the bat of Pac-12 Player of the Year Baylee Klingler, it was proven yet again that two dogs aren’t enough to pull a sled to victory.
Klingler was left waiting in the on-deck circle when the game ended, and Plain watched from the bench, with Texas doing what Michigan couldn’t last year, by holding off a late UW rally in the Seattle Regional.
Tarr couldn’t help but get emotional in the post-game press conference when reflecting on Plain’s five-year career.
“It’s a lot of emotions because we’ve been through a lot together,” Tarr said. “You’re in it, you’re in it, you’re in it, we’re in Tokyo [Olympics] together, we’re in all these things together, so when it’s done it’s done. That’s why college athletes are so cool, because the end. There’s an expiration… I’m glad I got to talk about her, because she’s one of the coolest people we’ve ever had in this program.”
From the time Plain’s email popped up in Tarr’s inbox, to the final moments of Sunday’s game, Tarr has been nothing but grateful for the time that she was able to spend with Plain.
“I think any time you can have someone from a different culture, it’s a benefit,” Tarr said. “We were able to go to Australia with her, see her hometown, and meet her dog. [I] know her grandparents, know her parents well. I think we’ve had a long, good relationship, and it’s sad to see it end. I know when we took her out, that was the last time I got to coach her.”
Plain has a few more weeks of school left before wrapping up her degree, a double major, double minor, and then will have many opportunities ahead to continue her softball career.
For now, Plain is just hoping to soak up the final few moments with her teammates.
“When we hugged it out at the end there, it got me going,” Plain said. “Especially when Jadelyn [Allchin] started balling her eyes out. It’s definitely a little bit delayed [the emotions], because I’m going to be here for another month. Within that time I’m going to get as many opportunities as I can to hang out with all the girls, the coaches, the girls, and everything like that before time’s up.”
Maybe then, Plain will send another email, landing in the hands of another team and another coach for the next chapter of her career.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.