Home run barrage highlights pair of Top 25 wins

The Washington softball team continued its undefeated start to the season Friday, knocking off No. 18 Tennessee and No. 20 LSU, both in run-rule, to open the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational.
Home runs were a common theme from the Huskies from the get-go against the Volunteers. Senior Baylee Klingler launched a solo home run in the first inning to open the scoring. It was Klingler’s second home run of the season, a tally she would add to by the end of the day.
Washington went on to score 10 more runs, but Klingler’s home run proved to be all the Huskies needed as they knocked off the Volunteers 11-0 in five innings behind the arm of fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain.
Plain (3-0) continued her flawless start to the season. In 18 scoreless innings pitched, Plain has allowed just seven hits and five walks while striking out 20.
The home run barrage continued for the Huskies (7-0), as sophomore Sarah Willis and senior Sami Reynolds each smacked solo shots in the following two innings, pushing the lead to 3-0.
Tennessee starting pitcher Ryleigh White (0-1) lasted just 2 2/3 innings after Reynolds’ home run forced her early exit.
Willis added another RBI in the top of the third, but the fourth inning is where Washington blew the game wide open.
Three errors plagued the Volunteers (5-3), but the Huskies took advantage with RBIs from Reynolds, senior Madison Huskey, and freshman Kinsey Fiedler to extend the lead to 9-0.
Klingler did further damage in the fifth inning with her second home run of the game, a two-run drive the opposite way in left field, putting the exclamation point on an 11-0 win.
Klingler, Reynolds shine again against LSU
After four home runs in Game 1, Washington wasn’t done with the long ball for the day.
Without their ace in the circle, the Huskies’ offense provided plenty of support for their young pitchers, as Reynolds smacked two more home runs and Klingler tacked on one more as Washington took care of LSU 9-4.
Unlike their game against the Volunteers, the Huskies went scoreless in the first inning, but they wouldn’t wait long to make their mark against the Tigers.
LSU starting pitcher Shelby Wickersham didn’t last long, as the UW bats broke loose in the second inning, scoring six runs on four hits and two walks.
Fiedler opened the inning with an infield single and sophomore Jenn Cummings fought off two straight 2-2 pitches before being hit by a pitch to put two on for junior Brooke Nelson.
Nelson, getting the start at first base, recorded her first RBI since March 2020, with a single up the middle to score Fiedler and open the scoring at 1-0.
Freshman Rylee Holtorf walked on four pitches, loading the bases for Reynolds. The hot start to the season continued for Reynolds with a 2-RBI single, marking the end of the day for Wickersham.
The pitching change wouldn’t matter for Klingler, who hit her third home run of the day, a three-run shot, to make it 6-0.
In the bottom of the inning, the Tigers (5-3) got one back, and the teams traded scoreless frames in the third, but the Huskies blew it open in the fourth. The lead grew to 8-1 when Reynolds hit her second home run of the day, a two-run shot. Reynolds later scored on a triple from Huskey.
An array of pitchers got the job done for Washington. Fifth-year senior Pat Moore (2-0) got the start and worked a quick first inning before junior Kelley Lynch came in to record the last out in the second inning and leave the bases loaded.
Nelson got some work when things unwinded for Lynch, but struggled, allowing four hits and two runs in just 2/3 of an inning. Lynch came back in to record five more outs before Willis, the fourth pitcher of the night, closed out the bottom of the seventh.
Washington’s schedule in Florida doesn’t get any easier, with another ranked matchup Saturday against No. 7 Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. But prior to the top-10 showdown, UW takes on Texas Tech at 11:30 a.m.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
