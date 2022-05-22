Huskey’s sixth inning homer forces winner-take-all regional final

Trailing 1-0 against Texas heading into the sixth inning, the No. 13-seed Washington softball team needed a spark to keep its season alive.
After UW fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain allowed a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, the pressure was on the top of the Huskies’ lineup to respond.
Senior Baylee Klingler shot a single through the right side, just the third hit of the day for Washington against Texas starting pitcher Hailey Dolcini.
Then senior Madison Huskey stepped up to the plate, representing the go-ahead run.
Huskey, who is having her best season in purple and gold, recorded the biggest hit of her Washington career, cracking a two-run home run to left field, putting the capacity crowd at Husky Softball Stadium into a frenzy.
The Huskey home run put the Huskies in front 2-1, and Plain recorded the final six outs behind some clutch defense to force a third and final game of the weekend against the Longhorns.
Before the sixth inning heroics, it looked like Washington’s season was going to come to a crashing halt behind a poor offensive showing.
The Huskies’ most threatening opportunity came in the first inning. Klingler hit a one-out bloop single to left field and senior Huskey followed with an 11-pitch walk. But UW couldn’t advance the runners past second base.
Klingler’s single was Washington’s first hit off Dolcini since the third inning in Saturday’s game.
The Longhorns had a few more opportunities early, putting runners in scoring position in two of the first four innings, compared to just once for the Huskies, but neither team could put a run on the board.
No runner reached third base for either team until UT’s Bella Dayton trotted around the bases after her fifth inning homer.
Washington clearly had a plan to attack Dolcini, attacking early in counts, but the execution wasn’t there for the Huskies.
In the third, fourth, and fifth innings, Washington had two outs on as many pitches, attacking the first pitch of each at-bat against Dolcini. An infield single from senior Sami Reynolds in the fourth inning was the only hit that the Huskies recorded in the span.
The Longhorns broke open the stalemate in the bottom of the fifth inning when Dayton’s leadoff homer sailed over the wall in right field.
After Huskey responded in the top of the sixth inning, Plain worked scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh, aided by some stellar defense from freshman Rylee Holtorf at shortstop.
Washington and Texas will play in the seventh and final game of the Seattle Regional at 5:45 p.m.
