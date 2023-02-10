Huskies catch fire on all cylinders to remain undefeated

The Washington softball team delivered two shutouts Friday, outscoring its opponents 18-0 on a day where everything seemed to be working in its favor.

Taking advantage of scoring opportunities and defensive mistakes, seven different Huskies (3-0) totaled RBIs.

Across both of Friday’s games, senior Sami Reynolds was unstoppable on offense, going 4 for 5 with five RBIs, a walk, and her first home run of the season. Sophomore Rylee Holtorf also had a big day, going 4 for 6 with three RBIs and three runs.

Huskies cruise in second outing of the day

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan (2-0) got the first start of her career Friday against Liberty (0-3) in the second game of the Huskies’ doubleheader. Meylan finished the game with 10 strikeouts, while only giving up a single hit in the first inning.

After giving up a couple baserunners early, Meylan attacked the top of the strike zone to record back to back strikeouts and send the Huskies to the bottom of the first. She continued her strong start into the second, retiring the side while striking out back to back batters to end the inning.

Reynolds continued her big day in the doubleheader early with an RBI single to score senior Baylee Klingler in the first. Washington got the bases loaded with two outs, but a missed opportunity resulted in a groundout to Liberty’s pitcher.

Washington continued putting runs on the board as sophomore Kinsey Fiedler ripped a line drive through the left field gap for an RBI double in the second inning. The Huskies entered the third inning with a 2-0 lead.

The Huskies scored another run in the fourth, after a ground ball to third from Klingler resulted in a tag out to end the inning. However, since Klingler reached first base before the tag, and Holtorf already crossed home plate, UW was credited with the run.

Meylan proceeded to pitch four straight perfect innings for the Huskies, striking out four batters along the way to bring her total to eight strikeouts through five frames.

Washington put the nail in the coffin in the fifth inning, loading the bases with two outs for senior Kelley Lynch to hit a bases clearing RBI double. Holtorf followed up with an RBI single to put the Huskies up 7-0 heading into the top of the sixth inning.

Meylan finished her sensational debut with another perfect inning, striking out two more batters to bring her total to ten on the night.

In the bottom of the sixth, Klingler smashed a leadoff triple to right center field, becoming the winning base runner at third. Senior Madison Huskey did the rest, hitting a walkoff single to center field.

The Huskies earned their second mercy rule victory of the day, beating Liberty 8-0 in six innings.

Washington dominates early

The Washington softball team kicked off their doubleheader against San Jose State (0-3), with senior pitcher Brooke Nelson (1-0) making her first appearance of 2023.

Spectacular defensive play behind consistent pitching allowed UW to earn their first shutout of the season. The Huskies beat SJSU 10-0 in five innings after mercy rule.

Nelson pitched 3.2 innings with three strikeouts, while junior Lindsay Lopez closed out the game with 1.1 innings pitched, no hits, and a strikeout.

Three Huskies produced multiple hits against the Spartans, with Klingler going 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs, two RBIs, and a steal. Freshman Sydney Stewart was sharp in her debut as well, delivering two hits and earning a run.

Nobody had a bigger game than Reynolds.

The outfielder went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI double in the second inning, and a three run home run in the fourth to score the final runs of the game for the Huskies.

The Huskies took advantage of mistakes early, with Huskey earning a two-out walk before advancing to second base on the wild pitch. An RBI single up the middle for sophomore Olivia Johnson gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead heading into the second inning.

After a quick defensive inning, the Huskies caught fire in the bottom of the second.

Washington managed to get baserunners on early, as senior SilentRain Espinoza was able to draw a leadoff walk followed by freshman Sydney Stewart’s first career hit in her first ever at-bat. Holtorf lasered a ground ball down the third base line, clearing the bases, and earning her first 2-RBI triple of the season.

And the Huskies weren’t done there.

After Fiedler drew a walk, Klingler delivered her first hit of the season with an RBI single.

After a scoreless third inning, Washington put the icing on the cake in the fourth.

Klingler delivered a single to right center field, scoring Fiedler all the way from first. After Huskey drew a walk, Reynolds crushed the ball to right field for a three-run homerun — her first home run of the season — to take a 10-0 lead.

Lopez shut down San Jose State in the fifth to end the game and deliver Washington its first shutout of the season.

The Huskies hope to carry the momentum into their next match — a must-see face-off against No. 1 Oklahoma on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.