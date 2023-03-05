Huskies deliver fourth straight shutout

Behind stellar pitching and big at-bats, the No. 11 Washington softball team found a 5-0 win against Grand Canyon on Sunday.

All five of the Huskies' runs came in the fourth and fifth innings.

Junior pitcher Lindsay Lopez (2-2) was efficient for the Huskies (18-3) in the circle, pitching three shutout innings with four strikeouts and only allowing a single hit. The Lopes (20-2) were unable to get anything going offensively against the Huskies' pitching staff.

Senior Sami Reynolds was the MVP on offense today, batting 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs. Senior Baylee Klingler picked up a double on Sunday to extend her hitting streak to ten games.

It was a slow start for both sides in the first inning with three straight outs in order before the action began to pick up in the second.

Junior pitcher Hailey Hudson (8-0) had a short day for GCU. Despite eliminating the first three batters of the game, allowing two baserunners in the second with one out set GCU’s first pitching change in motion. The substitution paid off, as the Lopes left both Huskies’ runners stranded.

Lopez continued her sharp start in the circle with another perfect inning. She earned a second strikeout of the day and advanced to the third inning still tied at zero.

The Huskies were still unable to get the ball rolling on offense in the third, with three quick outs keeping the game scoreless. Lopez forfeited a leadoff single to give GCU its first baserunner of the game, but a pair of strikeouts and a flyout allowed Washington to escape the inning with no harm done.

The Huskies got the scoring started in the fourth inning.

After a leadoff infield single from Reynolds, sophomore Kinsey Fiedler followed with a bloop single into center field. Senior Kelley Lynch capitalized on the scoring opportunity with an RBI double to give the Huskies the lead with runners on second and third.

With runners in scoring position, sophomore Olivia Johnson delivered as the pinch hitter, sending a 2-RBI single through the right side to score two more runs for the Huskies.

Washington headed to the bottom half of the inning with a 3-0 lead and freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan (9-0) took over in the circle. After giving up a walk and a single with one out, Meylan escaped the jam with ease following a strikeout and a popout.

Klingler put the Huskies back in business offensively in the fifth inning, ripping a leadoff double to center field. Reynolds responded with a 2-RBI bomb to right field, giving the Huskies a 5-0 lead.

Back-to-back 1-2-3 innings from Meylan sent the Huskies back to the plate in the seventh inning. However, the Huskies were unable to capitalize and left a baserunner stranded.

The Huskies gave up an infield single in the seventh but would escape the inning and close out the game for Meylan’s ninth win of the season. She finished with four innings pitched, four strikeouts, and gave up a walk and two hits.

Washington will play its home opener on Friday against Oregon at 6 p.m. to kick off Pac-12 play.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.