Huskies’ late comeback goes for naught in seventh inning collapse

Looking for a late rally against No. 8 Arizona State, the No. 10 Washington softball team got exactly what it was looking for when a sixth inning rally culminated in a go-ahead, three-run home run from Jadelyn Allchin that put the Huskies in front 4-3.
Entering the seventh inning, every bit of momentum inside Husky Softball Stadium was going the Huskies’ way after Allchin’s home run.
But the Sun Devils weren’t going to let the thought of a Pac-12 title wait another day, as they exploded for a five-run top of the seventh inning to pull back an 8-4 lead, eventually lifting the conference championship trophy on the Huskies’ home field after the game.
Washington’s pitching had been wild all game. Fifth-year senior Pat Moore and junior Kelley Lynch combined to walk 10 and three hit batters, but their efforts were just enough to keep the Huskies (35-14, 14-9 Pac-12) within striking distance until the sixth inning when Allchin hit the go-ahead homer.
The Huskies’ momentum couldn’t have been halted any faster in the seventh inning.
Lynch (7-4) trotted back out in the top of the seventh inning looking to record the final three outs of the game, but a four-pitch walk and an RBI single tied the game back up at 4-4 and ended Lynch’s night.
UW head coach Heather Tarr opted to go to the bullpen with fifth-year senior Gabbie Plain on limited warm-up.
Plain struggled, allowing an RBI single and then surrendered a three-run home run to Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Cydney Sanders that put the game out of reach at 8-4.
“We just weren’t ready to close that game out unfortunately,” Tarr said. “I'll wear it, we didn’t have the bullpen ready and we needed to… the plan was probably to put Pat back in, but in that situation we chose to put Gabbie in. [We] maybe waited too long to put Gabbie in and/or to just put Pat in. We let Kelley start the inning and unfortunately it was the wrong call.”
Moore opened the game in the circle, her first start since March 5, and threw two scoreless frames before faltering in third and fourth innings.
ASU jumped in front 1-0 in the third inning with a leadoff home run from Alynah Torres, but Washington immediately responded on freshman Kinsey Fiedler’s first home run since April 14.
Moore unwinded in the fourth inning, walking the first two Sun Devils (38-9, 19-4 Pac-12) she faced in the frame, before Lynch came on in relief. After Lynch struck of her first batter, ASU’s Mailey McLemore put the Sun Devils back in front with a 2-RBI single to left field.
The damage was nearly more, but Lynch was able to get a pop out of Sanders to neutralize a two-out, bases loaded opportunity.
In the fifth inning, the Sun Devils again loaded the bases, but Lynch was able to prevent any runs from coming home, as the Huskies remained within striking distance at 3-1.
Washington’s offense had no response against ASU starting pitcher Mac Morgan until the sixth inning.
Senior Sami Reynolds kicked off a two-out rally with a single to left field before the Sun Devils opted to go with Marissa Schuld, who immediately gave up a double to freshman Olivia Johnson, putting two in scoring position for Allchin.
The Sun Devils made their final pitching change, opting for Lindsay Lopez (12-3) to face Allchin, resulting in the go-ahead homer.
Lopez sent the Huskies down in order to end the game after the mayhem in the top of the seventh to knot the series up at one game a piece.
Washington looks to bounce back and win its final regular season series on Saturday, May 14 at 1 p.m.
