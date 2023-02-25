Huskies rebound with back to back shutouts in Fridays doubleheader

After a tough loss Thursday night to No. 18 Kentucky, the No. 8 Washington softball team bounced back strong in Friday's doubleheader at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

Washington delivered back to back shutouts against Long Beach State and UC San Diego, outscoring both teams 18-0 and totaling 25 hits as a team on the day.

Huskies capitalize on scoring opportunities in Game 1

It was a complete team effort for Washington on Friday against Long Beach State. Led by senior Baylee Klingler, who went 4 for 5 with two doubles and two runs, five players totaled multiple hits. Six different Huskies (11-3) were able to capitalize with RBIs as they cruised to a 11-0 victory.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan (5-0) was dialed in for the Huskies in the circle on Friday, striking out ten while allowing five hits and no runs through six innings pitched. The Dirtbags (4-7) had no answers for Meylan at the plate.

Scoring didn't get started until the third inning, after Klingler hit her second double in as many at-bats to put a runner in scoring position. Senior Madison Huskey delivered instantly after with an extra base hit of her own to secure an RBI triple and give the Huskies the lead.

Washington continued to deliver with runners in scoring position, as senior Sami Reynolds knocked in an RBI single through the right side to increase its lead to 2-0.

The Huskies carried their offensive momentum into the fourth inning and secured the game.

A pair of singles allowed junior Avery Hobson to capitalize with a two-RBI single to center field, then Klingler secured another hit to reach second base and go 3 for 3 on the day.

With two outs, sophomore Kinsey Fiedler rallied with an RBI single, and Reynolds continued her big day with a 2-RBI double to increase the lead to 7-0.

In need of one more run to secure the run-rule, the offense began clicking on all cylinders.

An RBI double from Fiedler was followed up with a 2-RBI single to left field from freshman Sydney Stewart. An RBI single from senior SilentRain Espinoza brought in the final run of the game for the Huskies to cap off an 11-0 victory.

Fifth inning pushes Huskies ahead in Game 2

The No. 8 Washington softball team broke the game open with a power surge in the fifth to cruise to a 7-0 win over UC San Diego in game two of the double header.

Senior pitcher Kelley Lynch (2-1) continued her excellent form on Friday night with a stellar performance in the circle. She totaled 11 strikeouts in a complete game shutout, while only allowing three hits. The Tritons (7-6) were unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities throughout the game.

The powerful bats for the Huskies (12-3) shined brightest in the fifth inning, when Huskey crushed a three-run home run followed by a solo shot from Fiedler immediately after.

It was a slow start for the Huskies, as they failed to pick up their first hit of the game until the fourth inning.

After Reynolds reached first base for drawing a walk in the fourth, Lynch delivered with an RBI double to take a 1-0 lead. Huskies left a runner on heading into the fifth inning.

Hobson started the inning with a single to shortstop and was followed by Klingler ripping a single to center field. With two on and nobody out, Huskey crushed a ball deep to right field for a three-run blast.

With the momentum going in the Huskies favor, Fiedler instantly responded with a solo home run of her own. Espinoza capped off the big inning with an RBI double to take a 6-0 lead to the bottom half of the fifth.

Washington added an insurance run in the seventh after Lynch doubled, with an RBI single from Stewart to make it a 7-0 game.

The Huskies will conclude the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Saturday night when they face San Diego State at 8 p.m.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

