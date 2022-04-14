Huskies record first Pac-12 home win of season over Beavers

Following a bye week, the No. 11 Washington softball team returned to a familiar setting, in an unfamiliar position.
Entering the second month of conference play with a losing record, UW was looking to turn around a slow start at its home grounds at Husky Softball Stadium against Oregon State.
On a cold April day, the matchup figured to be a pitcher’s duel between UW’s Gabbie Plain and OSU’s Mariah Mazon, but the game featured plenty of runs, including the long ball from the Huskies.
Two home runs were enough to spark the offense, as the Huskies squeaked out a 4-3 victory in Game 1 of the series Thursday night.
Plain (10-4), who had struggled throughout conference play before the bye week, was immediately met by hot Beaver bats in the first inning.
Three straight hits, the last being an RBI single from star junior Frankie Hammoude, gave the Beavers (31-10, 7-6 Pac-12) an early 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the inning, the Huskies (23-11, 4-6 Pac-12) were able to get the upper hand on Mazon (12-4), who entered the game with an 0.83 ERA.
Senior Sami Reynolds led off the bottom of the inning with a single up the middle, senior Madison Huskey drew a one-out walk, before freshman Kinsey Fiedler stepped up to the plate with two outs.
Fiedler quickly fell into a 1-2 count, before fouling off three tough pitches from Mazon, and slowly working the count to 3-2.
On the ninth pitch of the at-bat, Fiedler finally put her barrel to the ball, sending a high-flying shot over the right-center field bleachers for her eighth home run of the year to put UW up 3-1.
“I was trying to keep it as simple as possible,” Fiedler said. “Thinking about the strikes that are thrown, being on time. I try not to look exactly where it goes, the result is the result, not really too focused on how far it goes.”
The Huskies put runners on in each of the following two innings, but weren’t able to bring an additional run across, opening the door for the Beavers to tie the score in the fourth inning.
Plain’s run of eight consecutive batters retired ended when Hammoude led off with a single, which five-hole hitter Grace Messner followed with a double to put runners on second and third with no outs.
Plain was one strike away from ending the inning, but a 2-RBI single from Des Rivera tied the game at 3-3.
Washington immediately responded, courtesy of junior Jadelyn Allchin's bat.
Allchin connected with all of an 0-2 pitch to lead off the fifth inning for her third home run of the year, giving UW a 4-3 lead in the process.
Plain retired nine of the final 10 batters she faced, and recorded her first win since March 12 against Colorado State.
Despite allowing three runs on seven hits, Plain looked much more like her typical self with ground-ball outs and no walks.
“Every athlete has their own journey and goes through their own things,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “For [Plain], she’s never really struggled for us, and this is probably the first time you’ve seen just not be what she is. It’s really cool that she has the opportunity to make that right for herself as an athlete, but obviously us as a team. She’s been really working her mental game and trying to be aware of what’s going on in her head.”
The Huskies will go for the series win Friday, April 15 at 6 p.m.
