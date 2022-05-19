Huskies still looking for their ‘best game’ as postseason begins

Despite playing exactly 50 games to date this season, Washington softball head coach Heather Tarr says her team has its best softball ahead.
“We have a way that we want to play,” Tarr said. “I know our team understands the way that we want to play, [but] I don’t think we’ve played our best game yet. For that, I am very excited to see what this next ‘season’ brings us.”
As the No. 13 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Huskies are prepared to host their sixth straight regional at Husky Softball Stadium, a venue they are 67-3 all-time at in the postseason.
Although the Huskies’ postseason record at home is glamorous, this year hasn’t been as friendly for the Huskies at home, who have been up and down all season. UW opened conference play with three straight losses against UCLA, won its next ten games at home, and then dropped two consecutive games to Arizona State to end the regular season.
Much like its results at home, UW’s entire season has been filled with streaky play.
Washington started out the season 9-0, with five wins over Top 25 opponents, before struggling for the next month.
The Huskies then went on an 11-game winning streak in conference play, highlighted by four straight series victories over ranked opponents. UW closed out the season by losing its two series to unranked Utah and then-No. 8 ASU.
After graduating a bulk of their offensive production last season, an up-and-down year was to be expected of the Huskies in 2022. But 50 games later, the team still has plenty of question marks heading into the postseason, especially without a consistent second starting pitcher.
But Tarr hopes that UW’s experience from last year’s postseason, along with a mix of fresh faces, will be a perfect recipe for a postseason run.
“Every cohort of players that you have brings the lessons that they’ve had from the years past,” Tarr said. “I think this year’s team has a lot of lessons that they take away from last year’s Regional. You can’t take anybody lightly. I know we’ve made it look really easy — there’s a lot of decals on our outfield wall that says all these regional things — [but] they’re not walks in the park.”
Last season, Washington lost its third-ever postseason game at home, with a 2-1 loss to Michigan on the second day of regionals. The loss meant that the Huskies had to make it out of the losers bracket Saturday and defeat the Wolverines twice on Sunday in order to advance to Super Regionals.
UW did just that by relying on the arm of pitcher Gabbie Plain for two consecutive victories over Michigan. Washington advanced, but eventually lost to eventual national champions Oklahoma on the road. Still, Tarr says her team learned a great deal from its unique postseason run.
“Even if you go 3-0 and win them all [regional games], they’re stressful environments. Of course what we did last year, when we lost that first game to Michigan and then had to come back through the loser’s bracket and then had that heroic Sunday late at night against Michigan’s pitching, specifically — that was no small feat. These aren’t walks in the park, there’s no guarantees, all bets are off, you’ve gotta just compete because you never know how it’s gonna happen.”
Unlike 2021, Washington’s schedule was much tougher this season, elevating the team to the No. 13 seed for the postseason, compared to last year’s No. 16 seed.
The Huskies intentionally put together a more difficult schedule this season, and senior Sami Reynolds thinks that the lessons learned throughout the year will go a long way toward UW’s postseason success.
“It’s good, it’s healthy, it’s something that we can move forward and take with us,” Reynolds said. “It’s like scars on us, we just know what we have and what we can get better from, and how we can pursue the next opponent.”
The Seattle Regional begins on Friday, May 20 and Washington’s first game is set for 5 p.m. against Lehigh. Depending on the results of Friday’s games, UW will play Texas or Weber State on Saturday.
Klingler finalist for Collegiate Player of the Year
Senior infielder Baylee Klingler was named a finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, it was announced Wednesday.
Klinger led the Pac-12 in the regular season with a .433 batting average, 22 home runs, and 65 RBIs. Her numbers were even higher before a 1 for 9 cold stretch against the Sun Devils last weekend.
This marks the second consecutive year that a UW player has been named one of the three finalists for the award, after Plain was a runner-up in 2021.
