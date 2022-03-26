Huskies struggle to string hits together in shutout loss to Bruins

For six innings, the arms of junior Kelley Lynch and fifth-year senior Pat Moore were enough to keep the No. 9 Washington softball team in the game versus No. 3 UCLA, but an inability to generate offense ultimately proved to be the Huskies’ doom Saturday afternoon at Husky Softball Stadium.
Moore ran out of gas in the seventh inning, as the Bruins strung together four soft hits to stretch their one-run lead to four, too much for the Huskies to overcome in a 4-0 loss.
Washington has now lost four straight games for the first time since 2018 and have lost five straight series to UCLA. The Huskies are 1-4 in conference play for the first time since 2002.
Following the game, head coach Heather Tarr had an animated conversation on the field with her players and described the message she had to the Huskies.
“‘You’ve gotta change it, because you have more control than you think,’” Tarr said. “Maybe things aren’t going our way, but there’s a certain point of time where you decide. You make the decision as a competitor, like, ‘This isn’t going to go this way,’ but it’s got to be a collective thing. Team chemistry, all that kind of stuff, learning together, growing together, staying together, but change it up.”
The Bruins (27-3, 5-0 Pac-12) played together like the Huskies (20-9, 1-4 Pac-12) couldn’t, stringing just enough hits together to plate four runs.
The first three innings were quick for Lynch (3-3), who worked around a hit batter in the first and then retired the Bruins in order in the following two frames, allowing no hits or walks, but the fourth inning sparked trouble.
UCLA got its first hit of the game on a single to right field from Savannah Pola, which Delanie Wisz followed with a walk. Maya Brady drove in Pola from second with an RBI single to center field, proving to be the game-winning run.
“When I gave up that walk, it came back to bite me,” Lynch said. “Lesson learned, just [trying to] mix things up and go after the hitters.”
UCLA’s pitchers Holly Azavedo and Megan Faraimo surrendered their fair share of hits, combining to allow six, but prevented hard contact from the UW bats with runners on base.
Azavedo (12-1), who pitched the first 5 1/3 innings for UCLA, matched Lynch’s scoreless frames, keeping the Washington batters off balance with a mix of speeds. The Huskies were able to get singles in the first two innings, but could not get a runner past first base.
Washington got its best chance of the game in the fourth inning when senior Madison Huskey hit a blooper into right field that went off UCLA second baseman Anna Vines’ glove and into the corner for a leadoff triple.
Freshman Olivia Johnson, Lynch, and freshman Lilly Agan wasted the prime opportunity to score Huskey from third, though, following with a groundout, a flyout, and a groundout.
Lynch, who has struggled with walks and hit batters throughout her career, was much more effective Saturday from the pitcher’s circle. She walked one, struck out four, and allowed just one run in 4 1/3 innings. It was Lynch’s first career start with fans in the stands at Husky Softball Stadium.
“I didn’t think about it warming up and stuff and then right before we walked out I was like, ‘I think this is the first time I’ve played really in front of a packed stadium,’” Lynch said. “It was a lot of fun.”
Lynch’s day ended in the fifth inning in favor of Moore, who was able to keep the Bruins off the board until the seventh inning.
If pitching against one of the nation’s top teams wasn’t already enough of a challenge for Moore, she was tasked with taking the first plate appearance of her UW career in the sixth inning against UCLA ace Megan Faraimo, who entered the game in relief of Azavedo.
Moore’s at-bat also came in a high-leverage situation, with two-on and one out in the sixth inning, possibly UW’s final chance to put runs on the board, but she struck out, and the Huskies’ couldn’t push across the game-tying run.
“We didn’t want to take her out of the lineup,” Tarr said. “We kept her in there because if she comes out [of the lineup], then she’s out of the game.”
The option to keep Moore in the game ultimately backfired, though, as the Bruins scored three runs on four hits in the seventh inning, even though just one of those hits left the infield.
First pitch of the series’ third and final game is scheduled for Sunday, March 27 at 4 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.